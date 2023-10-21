Teenager stabbed to death in Sylhet

SYLHET, Oct 20: A teenager was stabbed to death and another was injured over a trivial matter in Sylhet's Golapganj upazila on Thursday.The incident took place around 7:00pm on Thursday (October 19) near Shahi Eidgah of Amura Union's Amoni Bazar area.The deceased was identified as Tazel Ahmed, 18, son of Moin Mia of Amura village under Amura union of the upazila.The injured Tanvir Ahmed is the son of Shafiq Uddin of the same village.Tanvir Ahmed, who was injured, said a week ago, Apu Ahmed of Kadamrasul village of Amura union locked into an altercation with Tanvir Ahmed on Facebook's Messenger.Following the argument, Apu along with 5-6 youths attacked Tazel and stabbed him on Thursday evening. When Tanvir, who was with Tazel, came to save him, he was also stabbed.Locals rescued them and took them to the Upazila Health Complex first. Later, they were sent to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital for better treatment where Tazel died around 10:30 pm on Thursday while undergoing treatment there. �UNB