Saturday, 21 October, 2023, 9:22 AM
BD trying its best to make country climate resilient: Envn Minister

Published : Saturday, 21 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md. Shahab Uddin said the Bangladesh, under the leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is trying its best to make the country climate resilient.

But to drive a wider structural shift and foster sustainable transition in particularly climate vulnerable countries like Bangladesh, public funds from multilateral sources have to be prioritized, he said.  

"The benefit of clean, green, and advanced green technologies needs to be shared with all the developing Muslim countries," the environment minister said at the First Scientific Session on "Green Transformation in the Islamic World: Challenges and Opportunities" of the 9th Conference of Environment Ministers in the Islamic World held in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 19 October 2023.

Environment minister Md. Shahab Uddin said, "We look forward to enhance our collaboration in the areas of environment, climate change and energy. We urge ICESCO members to consolidate our partnership to ensure environment-friendly green growth and make the world a safer and better place for our future generation."

He said Bangladesh government strongly condemns atrocities by occupying Israel forces in Palestine, Indiscriminate Killing of civilian people, Large Scale destruction causing unprecedented sufferings of millions of Philistines in front of the Whole world. Abdulrahman Al-Fadley, minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Dr. Salim M.

Almalik, director general of ICESCO were present in the occasion.

Other members of Bangladesh delegation present in the conference were Iqbal Abdullah Harun, additional secretary (Admin), Mohammad Abdul Wadud Chowdhury, (joint secretary-Environment), and Mr. Md. Akhteruzzaman, private secretary to Minister (Joint Secretary), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate change.    �UNB




