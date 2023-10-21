Young professionals urged to develop ICT skill

Participants in a workshop have encouraged young professionals to enhance their skills and bridge the ICT skill gap.The Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO (BNCU), Ministry of Education organized the 3-day workshop recently on" Capacity Building in Low-Code and No-Code Technology to Bridge the ICT Skills Gap " in cooperation with Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), Rabat, Morocco.At the inaugural ceremony, Suleman Khan, Secretary, Secondary and Higher Education Division, Ministry of Education was present as chief guest. Dr Adel Smeda, Expert in Science and Technology Sector, ICESCO was also present virtually as guest of honour.Shohel Imam Khan, Deputy Secretary General of Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO (BNCU), chaired the occasion.More than 60 students, teachers from the leading schools and madrashas of Dhaka city took part in the workshop and seminar.