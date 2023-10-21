Video
PM calls for OIC’s unity in the face of Gaza war

Published : Saturday, 21 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121

In a world riddled with conflicts and disputes, the significance of diplomacy and dialogue cannot be underestimated.

According to a report published in this daily on Friday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, during her recent meeting with Ambassador Essa Yousef Essa Al Duhailan of Saudi Arabia, once again demonstrated her commitment to promoting peace, unity, and cooperation within the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Additionally, her appeal for dialogue and cooperation among OIC member states, even in the face of disputes, resonates as a message of hope and a blueprint for resolving conflicts on the international stage.

However, the backdrop against which this call was made is essential to understanding its gravity. As the Israel-Palestine conflict continues to escalate, the urgency for unity and dialogue within the OIC becomes even more apparent.

PM's insistence on peaceful dialogue, irrespective of disputes, is a testament to her unwavering commitment to regional and international peace. It highlights her recognition of the OIC's collective potential in addressing shared objectives for the greater good of its diverse member states.

PM's approach to international relations is both pragmatic and visionary. During her meeting, she pointed out Bangladesh's currency swap agreement with India, emphasizing her country's willingness to establish similar arrangements with other nations. This move not only fosters economic collaboration but also symbolizes a broader outlook on diplomacy, one that sees opportunities for cooperation even in areas unrelated to immediate conflicts.

Saudi Arabia's positive response to Bangladesh's proposal for currency swaps is a testament to the growing openness to cooperation within the OIC. It underscores the potential for economic ties to pave the way for deeper diplomatic collaboration.

In addition to economic collaboration, PM's acceptance of Saudi Arabia's invitation to participate in an OIC conference on women. By actively engaging in such conferences, she seeks to promote gender equality and social progress, recognizing the importance of inclusivity and women's empowerment in achieving long-term stability.

Moreover, her endorsement of Saudi Arabia's bid to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034 and her positive response to their request for hosting Expo 2030 reflects Bangladesh's willingness to support Saudi initiatives that strengthen bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also extended an invitation for an Imam Conference and expressed her deep respect for Saudi Arabia's significance in the hearts of the Bangladeshi people.

The meeting between Sheikh Hasina and Ambassador Al Duhailan underlines the paramount importance of diplomacy and collaboration within the OIC and the broader international community. It serves as a reminder that, even in the face of complex global challenges, dialogue remains the most effective means of resolving disputes and fostering unity.




