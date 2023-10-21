What is the outcome of Palestine-Israel conflict?

It is difficult to say with certainty what the outcome of the 'Al-Aqsa Storm' operation by Hamas, the Palestinian resistance movement against Israeli occupation, will be. It is unimaginable for them not to expect a major response from Israel, which could further devastate Gaza, its protracted violent actions causing a terrible toll on residents. There would also be speculation that Israel might try to end Hamas rule in the enclave. Hamas, on the other hand, may feel that pulling Israeli ground troops into Gaza to evacuate the hostages would cause heavy casualties, including on the Israeli side, and provoke outrage in the Muslim world and beyond. They may also expect that re-establishing an Israeli ground presence in Gaza would be a very costly and politically unpopular move for them.Saleh al-Arouri, deputy head of Hamas's political bureau, said bluntly: "The deterrence plan is based on the real situation and takes into account the worst-case scenario. That includes a ground attack, but it was the best-case scenario for us to resolve the war."With the 1973 war in mind, Israel eventually had to return the Sinai to Egypt in exchange for peace. Hamas may even try to reach a tipping point aimed at a long-term ceasefire. And Hamas may also be hoping that the establishment of a Palestinian state is now a last resort. To sit now would be to accept death by slowly surrendering rights.Arab neighbors, on the other hand, clearly see Israel reaching out to expand its map after pushing the Palestinian issue to the brink of extinction. One such indication can be found in Netanyahu's speech at the United Nations. Tel Aviv is now doing everything to cripple Lebanon after its relentless attacks on Syria. After that, they will reach out to Jordan and Egypt. Israel has taken up the project of digging an alternative canal to the Suez Canal to push the powerful Egypt into a long-term non-functioning state, and the work of economically impoverishing Egypt is proceeding by financing and sponsoring the construction of the Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia, upstream of the Nile.Attempts are being made to make Jordan a dysfunctional country by undermining the status of Al Aqsa Guardian and attempting regime change. The PKK and its allies continue to receive military and economic support inside Syria to encircle Turkey. France and the United States are taking steps to increase their power on the Greek side of the Mediterranean. American warships are being sent here. An alternative India-Middle-East-Europe connectivity master plan has been adopted at the G-20 summit, bypassing Iran-Turkey.All in all, all parties in the region are being hit in such a way that Israel and its allies are not getting any powerful Muslim country on their side after this year's Hamas campaign. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was not well received in Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Cissy Blinken brought up her comments about visiting Israel as a Jew. Neither Egypt nor Saudi Arabia agreed to the proposal to evacuate Palestinians from Gaza.Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has proposed the creation of a peacekeeping force. T�rkiye has announced military exercises in the Mediterranean Sea. Moreover, Russia and China have started to make their statements and positions more active on the Israel-Palestine issue. Everyone, even the European Union, is now pointing to the establishment of a Palestinian state as a permanent solution to the region's crisis. Considering these, it is possible that Biden is commenting that the ground operation in Gaza would be a 'big mistake'.As a result, despite various negative fears, the Aqsa storm of Hamas can create a positive situation ahead. Again, the establishment of a Palestinian state may come to the front of the world agenda. When the mothers of a nation send their children to war with a smile knowing certain death, then the freedom of that nation cannot be trampled on for long.Things are starting to turn around for the Palestinians. Israel itself is wishing for the downfall of Netanyahu. Israel is also talking in favor of accepting the two-state solution and the independence of Palestine.The writer is a teacher and researcher, Kutubdia, Cox's Bazar