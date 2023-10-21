Video
Saturday, 21 October, 2023
Say no to food wrapped in printed papers

Published : Saturday, 21 October, 2023
Jesmin Akter

While walking on the road, sitting in the car, hanging out with friends, in the park or in the playground, we all eat food wrapped in paper more or less.

From children to adults, we are used to eating food wrapped in paper.  It has become a normal habit of the shopkeepers to wrap many types of food in paper, starting from jhalmuri, chop, singara, on the roadside.  We also eat them with pleasure.  Old newspapers, books and notebooks are used to serve food in front of schools and colleges, and even in hotels, restaurants or tea shops.

 Many of us are used to eating Singara, Puri, Jhalmuri, Fuchka, Achar etc wrapped in paper or paper package.  Vendors are also used to selling various foods wrapped in old print (magazines, books) paper. But food wrapped in paper is causing serious harm to the body, according to India's food safety and quality control agency FASAI.

Scientists say that this practice can eventually lead to deadly diseases like cancer.  In a 'warning notice', the Bangladesh Safe Food Authority said, 'recently, it has observed that many food traders, including hotel-restaurants and street food traders, are selling Jhalmuri, Fuchka, Samucha, Roll, Singara through newspapers, printed papers or written papers. This is a punishable offense under the Safe Food Act-2013.  Because, old paper also contains disease-causing microorganisms.  Regular consumption of food wrapped in newspaper, printed paper or written paper can cause various diseases including cancer, heart disease and kidney disease in the human body.  Serving food on printed or written paper causes carbon contamination.

Carbon enters our body through that food.  This carbon pollution can even cause cancer. In addition, scientists researching safe food have said at various times, eating food served on printed or written paper for a long time can eventually lead to serious diseases like cancer. In addition, according to various media sources, paper is printed in various ways with various chemically mixed inks.  While serving food on paper, the ink sticks to the food unnoticed by everyone.  And if the food mixed with ink goes directly to the stomach. So, there is a risk of death in addition to various diseases. If any healthy food is wrapped in paper, it also becomes contaminated.  

The various chemicals in newspaper ink have many harmful effects.  As the colors and dyes contained in it are harmful, various binders, additives and preservatives in the ink also have an adverse effect on the body.  Because, all of these contain cancer-causing heavy metals, mineral oil and extremely harmful chemicals like phthalates.  The toxicity of all those chemicals in various parts of the body is proven in science.  

Apart from this, there is also a danger of spreading the infection through newspaper packs.  In addition to indigestion from ink, various diseases of the esophagus can also occur.  Among the pack users, children, adolescents, and the elderly are at greatest risk, as are those with weakened immune systems.  Any of them can get cancer.  It is not only used as a pack, but also used in the country to wrap food or absorb the oil of fried food, the way old newspapers are used in the country is also very dangerous.  

Newspaper packs are inextricably linked with daily life through various ingredients of food including dry spices.  According to the central agency, serving food in newspaper packs is extremely dangerous in terms of food safety.  Even after the raw food brought in that pack should be cooked in accordance with hygiene rules.

 Not only that, but the dangers of such packages are said to remain in the paper and cardboard material produced by chemically 'recycling' newspaper.  Studies have shown that they can cause gradual poisoning with long-term use.  Again, bacteria or germs can accumulate in the places where these papers come from.  

Therefore, public awareness should be created immediately about the ill effects of using paper packs and steps should be taken to reduce the use of these materials as much as possible. Also, they should be avoided. We should all be aware of this, so that such mistakes do not happen again.  Let's promise from today not to eat any food wrapped in paper. We say no to food wrapped in paper.

The writer is a student, Department of Management, Joynal Hazari College, Feni




