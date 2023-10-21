All eyes set on EC for free, fair elections

The first week of the following month will witness the release of the 12th National Assembly election schedule. The Election Commission is taking necessary preparations. The commission has pledged to hold an impartial election in its statement. Indeed, the commission should make this election truly fair and credible to all quarters. In the Editors Guild discussion, former Election Commissioner Dr. M. Sakhawat Hussain stated that the Election Commission has plenty of RPO and legal authorities at its disposal. Therefore, all quarters are hoping that the Election Commission will carry out all of its obligations in a legal manner. If the election is well organized, different parties and individuals will feel encouraged to run, and the election may also become competitive as a result of the public's engagement.However, the political parties agitating for the resignation of the government and the installation of an impartial caretaker government continue to assure their party leaders and compatriots that they will be successful in their efforts.However, up until now, both the US and the EU have stated that they want Bangladesh to hold free and fair elections. The United States has frequently stated that it is neither in favour or nor opposed to any particular political party, but instead wishes to see free and fair elections in Bangladesh.We even have Official declarations released by the US and the EU. Many from the United States are visiting Bangladesh frequently, and talking about the election with all quarters.However, none of them claimed that the country lacks a conducive climate for free and impartial elections. As many pre-election or accountable authorities from these nations came, they made an effort to thoroughly understand the challenges and opportunities of the Election Commission's planning for free and fair elections. No one has formally replied to the claim that the country lacks a conducive climate for fair elections as of yet.Even NDI and IRI only provided 5 recommendations in their report that was released on the 15th following the visit. In addition, appreciation has been given to Bangladesh's media and democratic ambitions. But if these visiting delegations had noticed any indication of under-preparedness, they would have raised it with the Election Commission, and it would have undoubtedly immediately addressed it.They can always express their concerns if they are unsatisfied with the EC's response. No one is preventing the representatives of Western nations from speaking if there is anything else that needs to be done. Additionally, we observe the staff members of their embassy moving about in Dhaka. Furthermore, they made no mention of their nation's viewpoint. They all talk about how they want the upcoming election to be fair.Should this desire be considered anything significantly different than what Bangladesh's general voters, political parties, or leaders want? Of course not, there's simply no scope for that.If we mention this point, many will bring up the elections of 2014 and 2018. Prior to the 2014 elections, the Prime Minister took the initiative to arrange a meeting with the Leader of the Opposition to develop a transparent and inclusive electoral process. She also wanted to talk about the electoral process and what needed to be done.However, there were substantial differences between the two sides when it came to using Hefajat-e-Islam and siding with war criminals. Even still, there were numerous pertinent matters, such as the Election Commission, and how the country's electoral government system would function if the caretaker government system is removed, which could've been resolved through discussion at that time.However, at the time, the government was viewed as weak by the BNP and Jamaat. They reasoned that elections should be prohibited and a disruptive movement to remove the Awami League from state power in Bangladesh should be carried out.Political parties like BNP-Jamaat can no longer be referred to as democratic political parties when they attack government structures, police stations, polling booths, cars, and law enforcement agencies with the intention of obstructing an election. We don't know if other countries around the world have experienced what Bangladesh did during the 2013-2014 period while elections were taking place. Therefore, by any standard, that election was not fair.However, whether hurriedly or ineffectively, if the election had not been held at that time, it would have caused a severe constitutional crisis in the nation and sent people into an economic crisis that would have resulted in looting, social disorder, etc.During the Jamaat-BNP violence in the November-December period, people were unable to leave their homes without fearing for their life. The number of people who were caught in arson attacks during their daily commutes is staggering. The BNP-Jamaat cadres made every effort to thwart this election. So the question is which party-the government or the opposition party-had the plot to rig the election? People were so frustrated with the pre-election violence that after January 5th, everyone was finally relieved to be able to leave their houses without putting their lives in line. That time, the opposition party did not dare call on the people to protest. What do we now refer to as a movement? Events that took place in 2013?A movement is towards public welfare. But what is violent is counter-movement. Public welfare should be the focus of movements. It becomes counter-movement when it becomes forceful. When the political party that the people have backed through the movement works to protect their interests, the people back it as well. However, the anti-democratic and reactionary political forces employ counter-movement. So, political and ideological differences are at play here. On the other hand, both the government and the opposition parties bore responsibility for the 2018 elections.However, everyone believes that if the government and opposition parties compete on an equal footing, the elections will be free and fair regardless of the ideologies of the parties.The writer is Professor of History(Retd.) and Political Analyst