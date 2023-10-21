Video
Farmers get incentives at Kaliganj

Published : Saturday, 21 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondent


KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR, Oct 20: Seeds and chemical fertiliser have been distributed among 1,250 local marginal farmers in Kaliganj Upazila of the district.
These incentives were given on Thursday to increase the cultivation and production of maize, mustard, winter onion and moong crops in the financial year 2023-2024.
Kaliganj Upazila administration and Agriculture Extension Department jointly organized the distribution programme on the Upazila Parishad premises in the morning.
Meher Afroz Chumki, MP, President of the Parliamentary Standing Committee in the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, was present as the chief guest on the occasion.
Kaliganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Moazzem Hossain and Agricultural Officer Farzana Taslim also spoke at the programme presided over by Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Umme Hafsa Nadia.




« PreviousNext »

