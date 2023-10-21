Paramount School signs MoU with EduCan on Cambridge English

RAJSHAHI, Oct 20: Paramount School & College in the district signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with EduCan International on October 16, regarding Cambridge English qualifications for students.The MoU was jointly signed by Lutfe Ara Rehman, principal of Paramount School & College and Shahin Reza, managing director of EduCan International on behalf of their respective institution.Iffat Tasnim Amin, manager of Learning and Development of EduCan International, vice-principals, teachers, parents, students of the school and representatives from media were also present at the signing ceremony.Paramount School & College is a leading international school in Rajshahi. It has been offering Cambridge O Level and A Level qualifications since 2002.EduCan International is an international education services company registered in the UK and Bangladesh to provide access to the world class education and assessment to the students and professionals in the country.Shahin Reza said, the introduction of Cambridge English programme at Paramount School & College certainly demonstrates the commitment of the management of the school to develop their students as global citizens.All the Cambridge English programmes are benchmarked against Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR), he added.He further said, so the introduction of Cambridge English programme for the young learners will provide a solid foundation of English language, and it will be a great value addition to their higher education, and subsequently for the employment in the competitive global context.Lutfe Ara Rehman said, the school is committed to preparing its students with 21st century's skills and attributes that will help make them global citizens.