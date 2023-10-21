Putul Rani ChakrabortiKAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Putul Rani Chakraborti, mother of English Lecturer Biplob Kumar Chakraborti of Hazirhat Upakul Government College in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district, passed away on Thursday. She was 65.After completing all religious rituals at night, she was cremated in their family crematory ground in Gupti area in Faridganj Upazila of Chandpur District.Her death was condoled by Principal of the college Professor Md Zakir Hossain, General Secretary (GS) of the College Teachers Association Md Lokman Hossain, and Upazila President of Sujan Mizanur Rahman Manik and GS Belal Hossain Jewel.She left behind her husband, two sons and two daughters to mourn her death.Anwara Begum ChowdhuryHABIGANJ: Anwara Begum Chowdhury, a renowned social worker and wife of late Abdus Shahid Chowdhury of Rajnagar area in the district town, died of old-age complication at Moon Private Hospital at 4 pm on Tuesday. She was 87.Her Namaz-e-Janaza was held on Rajnagar Jam-e-Mosque premises at 10 am on Wednesday.Later on, she was buried at Rajnagar Graveyard.She left behind one son, five daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn her death.Suraiya Kamal MadhuriMORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT: Freedom Fighter Suraiya Kamal Madhuri of Morrelganj Upazila in the district died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital early Monday. She was 68.Her Namaz-e-Janaza was held on the Upazila Muktijoddha Complex premises at 9:30 am on Monday.Later on, she was buried with state honour at her family graveyard in Nishanbaria Village of the upazila.