Two to die, 10 get life term in separate cases

Different courts in four days sentenced two people to death and 10 others to life-term imprisonment in separate cases in nine districts- Kushtia, Joypurhat, Chattogram, Chapainawabganj, Sirajganj, Kishoreganj, Dinajpur, Barishal and Chuadanga.KUSHTIA: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment on the charge of killing his wife in Sadar Upazila in 2022.Kushtia District and Special Sessions Judge handed down the verdict in the afternoon.The condemned convict is Rony Hossain, 39, a resident of Bottail Charmaile area in Sadar Upazila of the district.The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he will have to suffer six more months in jail.Advocate Rafiqul Islam Lalon, public prosecutor (PP) of the court, confirmed the matter.According to the prosecution, Rony strangled his wife Ratna Khatun, 35, to death on June 15 in 2022 as per his previous plan.A case was filed by the deceased's younger brother Bishal Hossain with Kushtia Sadar Police Station (PS) on June 16 that year accusing Rony and his mother Lily Khatun.After investigation, investigating officer of the case Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdul Quader submitted the charge-sheet against them to the court on August 31, 2022.Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday afternoon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man and his son to life-term imprisonment for killing a man in Sadar Upazila in 2005.Senior Judge of the District and Sessions Judge Court Md Noor Islam handed down the verdict in the absence of the accused.The condemned convicts are: Matleb and his son Babu, residents of Jitarpur Village under Sadar Upazila.The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each, and in default, they will have to suffer one more year in jail.The court also acquitted two other accused from the case as they died before pronouncing the verdict.According to the case statement, on February 13 in 2005, the accused hit Ali Ahmed with rods, sticks and knives over a dispute, which left him critically injured.Later on, Ali Ahmed was admitted to Joypurhat District Adhunik Hospital, where he died the next day while undergoing treatment.The next day, the deceased's wife Sajeda Begum filed a murder case with Joypurhat Sadar PS accusing four people.Police then submitted the charge-sheet against them to the court after investigation.Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.CHATTOGRAM: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to death for raping his own daughter in Chattogram in 2021.Chattogram District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 Judge Ferdous Ara passed the order on Thursday.The court also fined the convict Tk 3 lakh.The convicted has been identified as Md Nasir Molla, 35, son of late Jalil Molla of West Shauljalia area under Kathalia Upazila in Jhalakati District.According to the case statement, Molla forcibly raped his daughter, 12, multiple times in absence of her mother in the house from March 25 to April 20, 2021.A rape case was filed against the father on April 28 of the same year over the incident.Police then submitted the charge-sheet to the tribunal on June 24 of the same year accusing Mollah.Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced two persons to life-term imprisonment for keeping heroin in Sadar Upazila in 2020.Chapainawabganj Senior District and Sessions Court Judge Md Adeeb Ali handed down the verdict in presence of the convicts.The condemned convicts are: Jubayer Alam, 30, hails from Godagari Upazila in Rajshahi; and Kabir Hossain, 40, a resident of Sadar Upazila in Chapainawabganj.The court also fined the convicts Tk 50,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer two more years in jail.According to the prosecution, on February 28 in 2020, a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-5 from Chapainawabganj Camp raided Amnura Railbazar area in Sadar Upazila of the district, and arrested Jubayer along with 750 grams of heroin but Kabir fled away.Nayeb Subedar Abu Taleb of RAB-5 filed a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Chapainawabganj Sadar PS accusing the duo on the same day.Investigating officer of the case SI Abu Hasan of Chapainawabganj Sadar PS submitted the charge-sheet against them to the court on March 31, 2020 after investigation.After long hearing, the court pronounced the verdict on Wednesday.SIRAJGANJ: Two people were sentenced to life-term imprisonment in two different cases in the district on Tuesday.A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment for throwing acid on his wife in Belkuchi Upazila in 2016.Sirajganj Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Md Abul Bashar Mia handed down the verdict at noon in the presence of the convict.The condemned convict is Saiful Islam, 35, son of late Abdul Sheikh, a resident of Dakshin Baniagati Village in Belkuchi Upazila of the district.The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh.Additional PP of the court Jebunnesa confirmed the matter.According to the case statement, Saiful threw acid on his wife during a family dispute on November, 16, 2016, leaving her critically injured.Later on, the victim's father Soleman Fakir filed a case accusing the husband with Belkuchi PS.Police then submitted the charge-sheet to the court against Saiful.Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday noon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.The convict was sent to jail from the courtroom, the PP added.On the other hand, another court in the district on the same day sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment in a case under the Narcotics Control Act filed with Salanga PS in 2021.Sirajganj District and Sessions Judge Fazle Khoda Md Nazir handed down the verdict at noon in presence of the convicted person.The condemned convict is Mizanur Rahman, 44, son of Md Moqbul Hossain, a resident of Laxmipur Village under Porsha Upazila in Naogaon District.The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in simple imprisonment.According to the prosecution, on information, members of RAB-12 conducted a drive in a Nagarbari-bound bus of 'Saumir Paribahan' from Bogura in Radhanagar area under Salanga PS in the district on June 19, 2021. Sensing the presence of the elite force, Mizanur tried to flee, but caught by the RAB. The RAB team then rescued 190 grams of heroin from his possession.RAB-12 DAD Md Samiul Islam, being the plaintiff, lodged a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Salanga PS against Mizanur in this regard.Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court.Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday noon after examining the case records and taking depositions of eight witnesses.KISHOREGANJ: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a young man to life-term imprisonment for killing his wife in Sadar Upazila in 2020.Kishoreganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Jannatul Ferdous Ibna Haque handed down the verdict.The condemned convict is Md Ruman Mia, 24, son of Abdul Wahed, a resident of Chupinagar Village under Sadar Upazila in the district.The court also fined the convict Tk 50,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.According to the prosecution, Sharmin, daughter of Halima Khatun, got married with Ruman Mia, son of Abdul Wahed of Chupinagar Village under Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila. On June 11 in 2020, Ruman Mia killed his wife Sharmin near Amin's Brick Field in the area over a family feud.The deceased's mother Halima Khatun lodged a murder case with Kishoreganj Sadar Model PS accusing Ruman in this regard.Police then arrested the accused Ruman Mia. He then confessed of killing his wife before the magistrate.After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court against Ruman Mia as the lone accused.Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.The case was conducted by Assistant PP Abu Sayeed on behalf of the state while Advocate ABM Lutfur Rashid Rana fought for the accused.DINAJPUR: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife over a family dispute in Parbatipur Upazila in 2014.Dinajpur Additional District and Sessions Judge Court-2 Judge Shyam Sundor Roy handed down the verdict in presence of the convict in the morning.The condemned convict is Mujibur Rahman, a resident of Mollapara area under Parbatipur Upazila of the district.The court also fined him Tk 25,000.According to the case statement, Mujibur Rahman locked into an altercation with his wife Kohinur Begum in the house on October 25, 2014, and killed her.Later, on October 26, 2014, Mujibur made a phone call to his brother-in-law Ziaur Rahman and confessed to the murder of Kohinur.He also told his brother-in-law to arrange the burial of his sister.Later on, a case was filed with Parbatipur Model PS following a complaint lodged by the deceased's son Babu Mia, 22.After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court against Mujibur Rahman.Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday morning after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.BARISHAL: A tribunal in the district on Monday sentenced a young man to life-term imprisonment for raping a teenage girl with false promise of marriage in Hizla Upazila in 2012.Barishal District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Yarab Hossain handed down the verdict.The tribunal also fined the convict Tk 50,000.The condemned convict is Mizan Talukder, 29, son of Selim Talukder, a resident Sreepur Village under Hizla Upazila in the district.The tribunal also acquitted two persons as the allegations brought against them could not be proved during the prosecution.The acquitted persons are: Tarek Khan, 32, son of Nuru Bakshi of Sreepur Village; and Nazma Begum, 46, wife of Maulana Sharif Hossain of Laxmipur Village in Hizla Upazila.Bench Assistant of the court Humayun Kabir confirmed the matter.According to the prosecution, Tareq and Nazma had an extramarital affair. AS the victim girl came to known the matter, the lovers threatened to kill her. They then sought help from their friend Mizan Talukder. Mizan then developed a love affair with the girl, and raped her on March 7 in 2012 with making a false promise of marriage. The girl, later, got pregnant. After that, the victim's mother lodged a case with the tribunal accusing five people.After investigation, investigating officer of the case and SI of Hizla PS Md Nurul Islam submitted the charge-sheet to the court on November 30, 2012 against three persons.Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Monday after examining the case records and taking depositions of three witnesses.CHUADANGA: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a woman to life-term imprisonment in a case filed over recovering drugs from her house in Sadar Upazila about three years back.Chuadanga Additional District and Sessions Court Judge-2 Md Masud Ali handed down the verdict.The court also fined the convict Tk 10,000, and in default, she will have to suffer three more months in jail.Convict Fatema Begum, wife of Suruj Ali of Hatikata Morpara area under Sadar Upazila, was present at the court while delivering the verdict.PP of the court Advocate Belal Hossain confirmed the matter.According to the case statement, members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) recovered 506 pieces of ampoule injections from Fatema's house and detained her on April 25, 2021.Later on, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Chuadanga Sadar PS against Fatema Begum.On June 22 of the same year, the investigating officer of the case submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing her after investigation.After completing legal procedures, the court handed down the judgment on Monday.