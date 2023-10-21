Cold diseases affect children in Feni

FENI, Oct 20: Different cold diseases including pneumonia, bronchitis and fever are affecting children in the district.With changing of the season, these diseases have appeared. In the last one week, many cold patients were treated in the 250-Bed Feni General Hospital; the number is assumed five times more than the capacity of the hospital.According to sources at Feni General Hospital, on Thursday, there were 135 admitted patients in the Child Ward of the hospital, which has only 26 beds.Physicians are hiccupping to tackle patients' pressure with only three physicians.But the number of dengue patients has decreased.A visit on Thursday (Oct 19) to the Child Ward found child patients and guardians on veranda. In the ward, relatives were seen standing with their children in laps to receive treatment from on-round doctor.Relatives said, they are staying on the beds on veranda; they are not getting good treatment.A guardian of a child patient Rahim said, for staying on veranda, sick children are becoming more weak.Another relative said, "There are not adequate doctors in government hospital, which is not acceptable. I am staying in hospital with child for the last four days. The ward is visited by one or two doctors. Due to patients' pressure, they are unable to do proper treatment."Senior Staff Nurse of the Child Ward Shyamoli Rani said, "In the last few days, the pressure of patients has increased. It has been difficult for us to tackle the patients' pressure. We are hiccupping."Residential Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Asif Iqbal said, most children are affected by pneumonia, bronchitis, fever and sneezing.To ensure 100 per cent treatment, the RMO demanded solving the physician crisis. He said, there are not adequate physicians to run this 250-bed hospital. Healthcare activities are hampered due to the physician crisis, he added.He further said, "We are also facing physician crisis with Outdoor services."Over 100 patients are admitted into the Child Ward against its capacity of 26-bed, he added."As there is no scope to return patients, we are trying within our capacity to provide proper treatment. We informed the authority concerned about the physician crisis several times, but no remedy is found," he maintained.