Sea fishermen get safety equipment in Khulna

PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA, Oct 20: Safety materials have been distributed among sea-going fishermen in Paikgachha Upazila of the district.A private development organization, AOSED, organized the distribution programme at the Upazila Parishad auditorium on Tuesday morning.Paikgachha Upazila Parishad Woman Vice-Chairman Lipika Dhali was present as the chief guest at the distribution programme presided over by AOSED Assistant Programmer Mridul Kanti Dash.AOSED Project Coordinator Mahbubur Rahman gave a welcome speech on the occasion. Upazila Social Service Officer Anath Kumar Biswas, Women Affairs Officer Reshma Akter, Senior Journalist Kaushik Dey, Marine Fisheries Officer Chanchal Mandal, Field Assistant Randhir Sarkar, Disaster and Climate Change Officer SM Faisal Ahmed were present as guests at the event conducted by Paikgachha Press Club Vice-President Abdul Aziz and AOSED Community Development Officer Milon Mia.