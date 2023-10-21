Four murdered in four districts

Four people were murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Kushtia, Jhenidah, Pirojpur and Lalmonirhat, recently.KUSHTIA: A young man was reportedly beaten to death over an extramarital affair in Jalal Crossing area of Kumarkhali Upazila in the district early Wednesday.The deceased was identified as Swapan Ali, 27, son of Abdur Rashid, a resident of Darshana Upazila in Chuadanga District.Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kumarkhali Police Station (PS) Aqibul Islam said that Swapon had an extramarital affair with his cousin sister at the upazila for a long time. Swapan went to his cousin's residence to meet the girl there at night.Seeing Swapan there, the family members of the girl confined him and at one point, they hit Swapan with sticks and locally-made sharp weapons, leaving him critically injured.Later on, Sawpan died there.Local people found Sawpan lying in front of his cousin's room and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kushtia General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.The OC further said after the incident the cousin of the deceased and her family members went into hiding.However, legal action would be taken against those found involved in the incident, the OC added.JHENIDAH: A farmer, who was injured in a clash over land dispute in Harinakundu Upazila of the district on October 12, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Monday.The deceased was identified as Robjel Uddin, 48, a resident of Khalishakundu Village under the upazila.According to locals, there had been loggerheads between the deceased's family and his neighbour over a piece of land. On October 12, the rivals attacked on Robjel and beat him with iron-made rod, leaving him critically injured.He was rescued and taken to Harinakundu Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to the RMCH for better treatment.Later on, he succumbed to his injuries on Monday afternoon while undergoing treatment at the RMCH.Harinakundu PS OC Abu Jarif said the deceased's son filed a case with the PS accusing Bhorosa Ali, Marfat Ali, Ariful Islam, Shamim Hossain and Jabed Ali.However, legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.INDURKANI, PIROJPUR: A man was murdered by his cousins over land dispute in Indurkani Upazila of the district recently.Deceased Ibrahim Sarder, 60, son of late Ismail Sarder, was a resident of Dhepsabunia Village in the upazila.According to local sources, there had been a dispute between the deceased and his cousin brothers Dulal Sarder and Babul Sarder, sons of Azahar Ali Sarder, over land. Dulal and Babul, however, attacked on Ibrahim recently as Ibrahim went to collect betel nut from a tree in the disputed land, and hit him with a sharp weapon.Critically injured Ibrahim was rescued and taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Indurkani PS A Jalil confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this regard and police arrested five people.PATGRAM, LALMONIRHAT: A man was beaten to death by his nephews in Patgram Upazila of the district recently.Deceased Mozaffar Hossain, 65, was a resident of Sarkerpara area under Dahgram Union in the upazila.Police and locals said the deceased had a land dispute with his nephews Nadiuzzaman Likhon and Asaduzzaman Limon. Following this, the nephews attacked on Mozaffar at one stage of an altercation on October 3 last, and beat him with sticks.Injured Mozaffar was taken to Patgram Hospital first and then to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.Later on, he was admitted to Dhaka Heart Foundation Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.Patgram PS SI Angur confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this regard.