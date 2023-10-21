48 fishermen jailed for defying Hilsa ban

BARISHAL, Oct 20: A total 48 fishermen were jailed and fined Tk 56,000 while they were fishing Hilsa in different rivers in the district during the ban period.A total of 219 fishermen have, so far, been jailed on various terms in 241 cases in the seven-day operation. In addition, Tk 2,21,100 as fine was also imposed on them.According to Barishal Divisional Fisheries Office, 786 raids and 295 mobile courts were conducted in the division from October 12 to October 19 morning.The officials seized 2,564 kg of Hilsa during the last four-day operation. Besides, 9,22,800 metres of illegal nets worth Tk 20,242,500 have also been seized. Apart from this, an income of Tk 44,100 was obtained by auctioning the seized items.Assistant Director of Fisheries Department Nasir Uddin said from midnight on October 11 to midnight on November 2, Hilsa fishing, transportation and marketing will be prohibited throughout the country including the main breeding area of 7,000 square kilometres of the coast. During the time, each of 3,7,841 fishermen of Barishal are being given 25 kg of rice.