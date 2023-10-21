10 killed, 61 injured in road mishaps

A total of 10 people including a minor girl have been killed and at least 61 others injured in separate road accidents in seven districts- Cumilla, Pirojpur, Dinajpur, Rajbari, Khagrachhari, Narayanganj and Rajshahi, in four days.CUMILLA: Three women were killed and at least 30 others injured after a bus crushed an easy-bike and fell into a roadside ditch in Daudkandi Upazila of the district on Thursday.The accident took place in Zinglatoli area on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway of the upazila in the afternoon.The deceased were identified as Rufia Begum, 65, Fazilatunnesa Achia, 68, and Sumaiya Akter, 25. All of them were residents of Barpara Village in the upazila.Quoting the eyewitnesses, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daudkandi Highway Police Station (PS) Abu Selim Reza said a Noakhali-bound bus crushed an easy-bike and fell into a ditch after its driver had lost control over the steering in Zinglatoli area on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the afternoon. Three easy-bike passengers died on the spot in the accident and 30 others from both vehicles sustained injuries.On information, police recovered the bodies from the scene and brought those to the PS.Legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.PIROJPUR: A college student was killed in a road accident in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.The deceased was identified as Md Sabuj 18, son of Kabir Gazi, a resident of Manikkhali Village under Amragachia Union in the upazila. He was an eleventh grader at Dr Rustam Ali Faraje College in the upazila.Police and local sources said Sabuj was going to college from his house in the morning riding by a motorcycle. On the way, the motorcycle hit a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering, which left him critically injured.Later on, locals rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital.Being informed, police have recovered the body.Mathbaria PS OC Md Kamruzzman Talukder confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.DINAJPUR: Two people including a schoolboy were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Ghoraghat and Birampur upazilas of the district in three days.A man was killed and another injured after being hit by a truck in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.The accident took place in Haripara area under the upazila at around 5 pm.The deceased was identified as Safi Mia, 50, a resident of Baratipur Village under the upazila. He was a cattle trader by profession. Meanwhile, the injured is Jogesh, 40, a resident of the same area.According to police and local sources, the accident occurred when a Dhaka-bound mini-truck hit the duo in Haripara area in the afternoon, leaving them critically injured.Locals rescued the injured and took them to Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Safi Mia dead.Being informed, police have recovered the body.However, the law enforcers have seized the killer truck, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.Ghoraghat PS OC Asaduzzaman Asad confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.On the other hand, a schoolboy was killed after being hit by a covered van on the Birampur-Gobindaganj highway in Birampur Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Safin Hossain, 16, son of Shahinur Rahman, a resident of Dior Village under the upazila. He was a tenth grader at Bijul Model High School in the area.According to locals and the deceased's family members, Safin Hossain went to his school from the house riding on his uncle's motorbike to attend in an examination on Monday morning. After finishing the exam, when he was returning home, a speedy covered van hit him coming from the opposite direction on the Birampur-Gobindaganj highway in the afternoon, which left the boy critically injured.He was then rescued by locals and immediately taken to Birampur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Being informed, police have recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.Birampur PS OC Subrata Kumar Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps would be taken if any written complaint is received from the deceased's family members.RAJBARI: Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Pangsha Upazila of the district on Tuesday might.The accidents took place in Babupara and Hena Mor areas on the Rajbari-Kushtia regional highway under the upazila.The deceased were identified as Ajidur Mandal, 50, a resident of Babupara Village under Pangsha Upazila, and Billal, 25, hailed from Komarpur Village of Kalukhali Upazila in the district.Pangsha Highway Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sohrab Hossain said a cattle-laden pickup was going to Kushtia from Pangsha at around 8:30 pm. When it reached Babupara area, a cow jumped and fell on Ajidur Mandal who was walking on the side of the road.Later on, locals rescued him and took to a private clinic at Pangsha, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.On the other hand, about 10 to 12 Lalon devotees were going to Chheuriya in Kushtia riding by a Nasiman (local three-wheeler). When it reached Hena Mor area at 11 pm, an unidentified car hit the vehicle from behind. Billal was seriously injured at that time.He was then rescued and taken to Pangsha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Being informed, police recovered the bodies.However, necessary steps would be taken in these connections, the ASI added.RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI: At least 30 people were injured when a speedy passenger bus overturned on a road after losing control of its steering in Ramgarh Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.The accident took place in Mahbub Nagar area of the upazila at around 10:30 am.According to local sources, a passenger-laden bus of 'Shanti Paribahan' was going to Cumilla from Khagrachhari in the morning. On the way, the bus lost control over its steering at a curve of the road and overturned. About 30 passengers of the bus were injured at that time.Later on, local people rescued the injured and took them to hospitals.Ramgarh PS OC Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident.NARAYANGANJ: A minor girl was killed after being hit by an auto-rickshaw in Fatulla PS area of the district at dawn on Monday.The accident took place in Kashipur Bholail area under Fatulla PS at around 5 am.The deceased was identified as Toma, 7, daughter of Taslim Mia of Ampura Village under Hariram Union of Gobindaganj Upazila in Gaibandha District. She along with her family members lived in a rented house in Kashipur Bholail Mistir Dokan area under Fatulla PS in Narayanganj.Quoting locals, Fatullah Model PS SI Sajib Mahmud said Toma was standing in front of the main gate of their rented house in the morning. At that time, a speedy battery-run auto-rickshaw hit her, which left Toma critically injured.She was then rescued by the family members and taken to Narayanganj General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.The auto-rickshaw driver managed to flee the scene along with his vehicle soon after the incident.However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest them and filing of a case is underway in this regard, the SI added.RAJSHAHI: A young auto-rickshaw driver was killed after being hit by a truck on the Bagha-Lalpur highway in Bagha Upazila of the district early Monday.The accident took place near Bania Jame Mosque on the highway of the upazila at around 3:30 am.The deceased was identified as Tuhin Ahmed Mona, 27, son of Chamak Ahmmed, a resident of Amodpur Village under Bajibagha Union in the upazila.Quoting locals, police said a speedy truck rammed into Tuhin's battery-run auto-rickshaw at around 3:30 am while he was heading towards Ishwardi, which left him critically injured.He was then rescued by locals and taken to Bagha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.Bagha PS OC Khairul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death was filed in this regard.