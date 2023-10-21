Chalanbeel turns moribund

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Oct 20: After losing its glory of water and abundance of fishes, the Chalanbeel has been turned into moribund condition.The existence crisis of the water body was raised at a discussion meeting held in the Gurudaspur Upazila auditorium at 11:30 am on October 9. The meeting was jointly organized by LRD in cooperation with Natore District administration.It was attended by Gurudaspur Upazila Chairman Md Anwar Hossain as the chief guest. Special guests were Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shrabani Ray, Vice-Chairman Alal Sheikh, Woman Vice-Chairman Roksana Akhtar Lipi, Member of Borar Rokkha Committee Md Afzal Hossain, Agriculture Officer Harunur Rashid and Panasai Engineer Saidur Rahman.Speakers said, water shortage in the rainy season, inadequate rain, unplanned embanks, installations, pollution and sediment have caused the dying condition to Chalanbeel. There are no longer waves in the beel. Its canals and channels turn parched in the dry season, they added. Crop production has decreased by half.According to a book 'Chalanbeeler Etikatha' by M A Hamid, due to grabbing-pollution, the country's largest beel has been turned into a dead canal; sediment has filled its different canals; groundwater layers have got down; biodiversity and fisheries resources are disappearing; and agriculture is hampered.Chalanbeel is stretching 1,088 square kilometre (sqkm) across six districts in Rajshahi Division. At present, it includes 1,600 villages under 62 unions in 10 upazilas of Pabna, Natore and Sirajganj districts. There are 21 rivers, 71 channel-canals and 93 small and big beels in Chalanbeel.According to Imperial Gazetteer of India, the Chalanbeel area is decreasing every year; in 1827, the water area of the beel was 550 sq km. According to a survey, it decreased to 182 sq km in 1909. In the last 82 years, the beel lost an area of 408 sq km.According to Wikipedia and Banglapedia, the present area of Chalanbeel is 168 sq km. A 199 sq km area decreased in 112 years from 1909 to 2021. The annual average decrease is 1.83 per cent.To save Chalanbeel, unplanned developments need to be stopped. To keep the water flow, all dams at mouths of all branch rivers of the main Boral River ranging from Atrai in Naogaon to Sirajganj must be opened.A proprietor of an irrigation tube-well in Bothor field in Chatmohar Upazila Abdus Salam said, five/six years back, water was available in 27-28 foot deep; now water is not available even in 100-foot deep.Gurudaspur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shrabani Ray said, natural fishes are decreasing in Chalanbeel due to its reduced deepness, filled linking channels and canals, unplanned infrastructure, fish farming, and insecticide application.To protect the natural fishes, it needs to dig the filled channels and canals, stopping reckless activities and implanting the fisheries law, he added.Member Secretary of Chalanbeel River Protection Committee SM Mizanur Rahman said, it needs combined initiative to protect Chalanbeel. Works will have to continue under the joint initiative comprising the ministries of planning, land, agriculture, water resources, shipping, local government, fisheries and environment, he added.He further said, unnecessary bridge culverts and sluice gates will have to be removed. Commercial pond digging needs stopping. Then Chalanbeel will get life again, he maintained.