Saturday, 21 October, 2023, 9:20 AM
Indian firm halts uniform sales to Israel police over Gaza war

Published : Saturday, 21 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

BENGALURU, Oct 20: An Indian firm is terminating a longstanding contract to make uniforms for the Israeli police, telling AFP on Friday that it had made a "moral decision" in light of the war in Gaza.
Maryan Apparel in the southern state of Kerala said it had supplied around 100,000 uniforms to Israel's police force for every year since 2015.
"It is a moral decision," the company's managing director Thomas Olickal told AFP.
Olickal said in a Wednesday statement that a strike on a hospital and the "loss of thousands of innocent lives" in the conflict had prompted the decision.
Israelis and Palestinians have traded blame for Tuesday's deadly strike on the Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza City.
Global leaders have condemned the strike and protests have erupted across the Muslim world with stark disagreement over the toll and who is responsible.
Palestinian Hamas accused Israel of hitting the hospital during its massive bombing campaign, and the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza has put the death toll at 471, though that number is contested.
More than 3,785 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed across Gaza in relentless Israeli bombardments in retaliation for the attacks by Hamas, according to the latest toll from its health ministry in Gaza.    �AFP




