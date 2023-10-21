Video
Gulf-ASEAN summit denounces attacks on Gaza civilians

Published : Saturday, 21 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121

RIYADH, Oct 20: Gulf and Southeast Asian leaders on Friday condemned attacks on civilians in the Gaza Strip and called for a permanent ceasefire, according to a statement published after a summit meeting.
The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) also called for the release of some 200 hostages held by Hamas militants, as well as the restoration of basic services for Palestinians and the delivery of humanitarian aid, the statement said.
Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas after the Islamist militant group launched an unprecedented raid from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel on October 7, killing at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians who were shot, mutilated or burned to death, according to Israeli officials.
Hamas gunmen also kidnapped nearly 200 hostages including foreigners from around two dozen countries ranging from Paraguay to Tanzania. The Israeli army said Friday that most of those being held "are alive".
In response, Israeli war planes have levelled entire city blocks in Gaza in preparation for a ground invasion. More than 3,785 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have died in the bombing, according to the latest toll from the Hamas-run health ministry.
"As we gather, we are saddened by the escalating violence that Gaza is witnessing today, the price of which is being paid by innocent civilians," Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said as he opened the summit in the Saudi capital Riyadh.    �AFP




