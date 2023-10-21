Video
1st Bangabandhu Open Int'l Taekwondo inaugurated

Published : Saturday, 21 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The 1st Bangabandhu Open Int'l Taekwondo Championship was inaugurated on Friday at Multi Sports Complex of Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) in Savar.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, formally inaugurated the three-day meet as the chief guest, one day after the formal kicks off of the championship.

Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh PARK Young Sik, world taekwondo council member Inseon and BKSP director general brigadier general Anwar Sadat Abu Mohammad Fuad PSC were present as the special guests in the opening ceremony.

Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation (BTF)'s president Morshed Hossain Kamal and it's general secretary Mahmudul Islam Rana, were among others, also present there.

A total of 700 competitors from eight countries including Malaysia, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, Afghanistan and host Bangladesh are taking part in the championship, organized by BTF.
The championship will conclude today (Saturday).     �BSS




