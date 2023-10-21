Joy of the slaves, lyric of the Odalisques

Part - 1�Godes, a devotee has come to you, place him underfoot.Honourable, a very loyal person has come to you, accept him.Your Majesty, a servant has come to you; bless him with the dust of your feet.Lord, a slave has come to you, accept his prayer."Having failed in all the tasks of life, when I was walking around like a dog without a master, then I saw a real dog on the highway. I remembered the words, I had mentioned."What's it like to be a slave or servant without wandering around in confusion?" I thought."That's not bad. If I'm a slave, I either have to keep my head down a little, or I've to be a little numb. What's the harm in that? Life in this world will be beautiful. If I've the experience of slavery, I can go to heaven in the hereafter," I got the answer from within me.After making such a wonderful decision, my sad night didn't last long. I found the lord; my job is to keep the lord beautiful in all aspects.The lord's happiness is my happiness, the lord's sorrow is my sorrow, the lord's dream is my dream, and the lord's will is my will. The moonlit night, the sunlit day came in my life."I'm blessed. I'm glorified.I'm a faithful servant of the lord," I say."You're humble, you've no ego," The lord says."The lord is merciful, the lord is merciful.''"Wow! Wow! That's fine,'' The lord says.There's no end to the lord's qualities.I'm blessed; I'm blessed.O lord, you're my virtue.One of the many attributes of the lord is speaking in pure and impure language! I don't know if any other lord has said such beautiful words. Even if other lords speak nicely but can't speak as sweetly as our lord. It increases our childlike affection for the lord ... No, no, repentance, repentance-respect increases.Our hearts become sweet when we hear the beautiful words of the lord! We just listen to the lord's words night and day! I have heard how much misbehaviour of powerful bureaucrats by keeping files stuck! How arrogant! What power! What is the power of their words! What a wonderful way to insult people over with their left hand! But what a beautiful slave those animals are when they get two notes on paper! What a beautiful slave they are!Our lord is not like that, he is eloquent. Occasionally he calls a 'meeting of ideas' and listen nicely."My love is for you," The lord says."What a heart! Our lord," We say."My footsteps are for you.""What a great lord!""My dream is for you."'Aha! The lord is benevolent.""Tears come to my eyes because of your love.""The lord is kind!"The word of the lord is contagious in our lives. We continue to be affected by the wonderful words of the lord! We all continue to be forced slaves. We begin to have a good relationship with the lord. My illiterate parents named me slave, without thinking about the meaning of the word, it was just a name. Gradually I became a kisser of the lord's feet.Day after day, the lord continues to amaze me with his beauty. In the footsteps of the lord, I continue to become brilliant. It seems to me that there is so much knowledge in the word of the lord that one can write a poem in it."You know, slave, the sun moves around the earth," One day the lord says."Lord, you're a dangerous scientist!" I am amazed at the scientific knowledge of the Lord."It may be so," The lord says."Lord, since when have you been dreaming?" I say curiously."I dreamed before I was born," The lord says."When you were in the womb, then?" I ask."Then I dreamed of coming out into the world," The lord says."Ah! Lord, I'm fascinated! I'm fine!" I say."That's normal, that's normal. But listen, slave, I've wandered like you without finishing higher studies! There's no shelter anywhere! I was rudely expelled from the university; I thought, how long? It's not bad to open a brothel with people. People are available very cheaply in this country. By capturing the lustful beauties, the fair of fallen men will be set up and business meetings will be held; it'll not take much capital.And I have this dream while sitting in the Dhaka Central Park, when a nice prostitute shows arrogance and insults me by rejecting my sex. There's no immediate decision for the success of my profession. I think this profession will be the ladder for me to climb. In my brothel, prostitutes will take work lessons. They'll satisfy their sexual pleasure. The prostitutes who are deprived of the love of society will come there to satisfy the burning of the body, to satisfy the hunger of the body.That'll be a social service organization. The word 'service' is used to promote my business. My reputation grew all around. I become the sun moving on the ground. And that's how I got you. I get more Sexy Shameless Women slaves, Mute Bull like Human slaves, Excellent Cowards, and Failed Impolite and various Stupid Moneylenders! Everybody revolves around me making the sun. Today, I'm successful, I'm successful. I'm surrounded by various slaves!I've failed everyone. If I want to be successful, I've to make everyone fail. There's also happiness in failing other people. There's also an extraordinary happiness in turning other people around and showing mercy. I've turned everyone into nice cows, except you, and a couple of stubborn ones. What else can I say about the stubborn? 'Stubborn heart is uneducated heart,' I've heard Novel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore said. So if someone is stubborn by nature, he has to give up," The lord says."The grace of the lord," I say.Already the Mute Bull like Human slave, the Excellent Coward, the Failed Impolite slave, the Lip Rubric Woman, the Buttocks Swinging Woman, the Soft Breasted Woman, the Sexy Shameless Woman slave and the Nice Nymphomaniac- all are came. They are equal to me. The lord has given all these exceptional names. I'm a little ahead of them, so my real name remains. The lord doesn't call them by any name in any meeting; He calls them by beautiful language. All these names are important in personal discussions. They are all saluting the lord one by one. The lord is not saluting. The lord's head is not moving at all."What a great lord! The lord is as strong as a grown penis! The lord is as tall as a cracked bamboo!" I say to myself."Lord, tomorrow is your birthday," The Mute Bull like Human slave says."We want to welcome you," Excellent Coward says."I want to write poetry for the lord," Failed Impolite slave says."Lord, I want to put a garland around your neck," The Sexy Shameless Woman slave says.The lord smiled. The lord likes to hear the slaves. The lord looked at the Sexy Shameless Woman with sexy eyes."Ah! What a wonderful day!" We think.When I was not a slave, how much I thought theoretically, how much I thought about principles! It was as if someone had snatched my dream, someone had covered the moon of my dreams with black! Who has turned my desire into a wonderful sigh? I almost lost a sigh! Could I have had a nightmare or a sweet dream? Have I ever bathed myself under the glittering moon? Did I know how to keep a pearly sigh in my heart? I used to think about all this after crossing some poisonous and honeyed path of life. A dog tired of being raped by the society and the state used to float in my eyes then. The dog seemed more important to me than the so-called lords.Committed any crime to the society and the state, yet a herd of Adam's children is kicking its ass; the children of Adam are enjoying it. There is joy in hurting animals, sweet joy! How many Adam creatures have been great in the ages! The children of Adam have risen to the dream of becoming that great. They will one day become great by hitting in this way! A long time ago, on the way to Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh by bus, I saw a dog walking on the road. The drunken bus driver crushed the dog on the back road.Unfortunate dog, it has more rights on the way, but it was crushed on the way! The heart of the cruel driver didn't tremble at all! But I have heard how many games men and women play by caring for dogs abroad! In this country, people do not have vulgarity, and dogs are vulgar in the eyes of humans! That's why the politicians of our country didn't hold any strike, arson, procession or mourning over the death of the dog. I have seen more brutality in the behaviour of a heretic.The heretic cut off the penis of the lustful dog with a sword while offering love to the dog-dog in the Bengali month of Bhadra! Then I saw how horrible disappearance of the son of Adam! And what an absolutely beautiful politics with all that! It seemed then that in a country where men are worthless, it is absurd to think of the death and humiliation of a dog. And seeing all this, I forgot the principle I had learned in my childhood. Forgetting everything, I became a slave of a powerful lord like a fairy god.(To be continued�)