Evening Star

I felt my clothes stick to my skin as cold droplets of rain fell heavily on my being. My sword was always slipping from the control of my fingers, swinging and slashing as if it had a mind of its own. I was on autopilot, following the same routine as I did the past summers. I could barely remember a time where I was adamant to never partake in this, could barely remember a time where I had the choice to. The wind howled, and a spray of blood announced the beast was slain at last. Numerous gashes littered my arms and face- this body was weak, the armour even weaker. My hands grip the hilt of my sword as I press the blade onto the grass, pushing it deep into the soil. I had no need for it anymore.Gentle droplets of rain turn into harsh pattering almost immediately as I make my way out of the woods.The markings I had unwisely painted with the tint of berries against the birch washed away with each of my frantic steps, and a frustrated groan ripped from my throat at the darkened sky. Sunset was rapidly approaching, and at this rate a storm was undeniably on its way, bringing with it ailment and gloom. Half my supplies were left at the camp- I silently cursed as I realised this- and the night wolves were no match for my soaked, sword-less self. Crossbows were not particularly efficient in the dark. With what little light peeked through the clouds, I could see the wind pick up strength and speed as young achenes dropped to the ground like hail, the incessant mourning of the gale causing the thin trees to sway in response. I make an effort to find shelter in the dark somehow, as I feel the rain get heavier with each droplet. Not a second passes till I hear the unmistakable whistle of a Ventus. I sigh. Not a second passes where the universe considers the notion of ease for me.As the whistles grow in amount and volume, I find myself lost in the daydream of death. Anything seemed better than resigning to my fate with raging Venti- again. Angry wind spirits carried wrath that should never be unleashed upon the world largely in its essence; it was rather admirable. I suppose with the power to destroy, nothing feels quite as satisfactory as the result of such control on one's hands. A loud clap of thunder yanks me from my thoughts; a rude reminder of impending doom. The soft yet ghastly glow of the Venti was starting to make an appearance now- thin trails of silver light, slicing through chosen raindrops like needles. Occasionally, the sky would light up as a bolt of lightning imposed its presence, the stark blaze illuminating the vague forms of the Venti for a split second.They were like wisps of smoke- smooth and swirling, floating through the harsh winds ambiguously- but of a density that does not leave you in doubt of its being a creature for certain. Lighter than a feather, swifter than a fox; the reminder of what might occur if such an encounter went wrong caused adrenaline- strength to surge through me. I held the crossbow tightly, aiming at what I assumed to be the direction of the first mark I painted with the berry-based dye. A ragged snarl rips from a nearby Ventus. I almost lost the grip I had on the weapon; their eyes were as grey as the stormiest clouds that wandered the sky in search of prey, thin lips curling into an almost eerie humanoid smile. Their cheeks were hollow and sunken, necks varying in length with the breeze. I hastily fired my bow as it bent into some unsettling amalgamation of ice-cold, sharp, wind- heading straight for me. I laugh as the world goes dark.---------------------The ground is harsh against my back, my eyes dry and my throat sore. My body aches heavily, limbs dragging me off of the floor and onto the raised mound of earth I had woken in. The same mound I had walked upon before I was killed. My fingertips graze my chest gently, the lack of a festering wound coming as no surprise. An over stylised 'You Died.' had probably blared bright and pathetic on a screen whilst the Ventus shredded my chest. He definitely pressed 'Retry'. He always did. I wonder if the hand that simulates my fate is calloused, or whether the video-game console rests on skin soft and unblemished as that of a child's instead. The crossbow is heavy in my grip. I am silent as the wet caress of water droplets falls upon my scalp, mouth sewn shut as I feel my satchel grow heavier and lighter at random intervals, inventory in a constant state of alterations whilst the rain falls in earnest, my figure still as a statue aside from my uncontrolled shifting of weight from left foot to right. I have danced this rhythm for ages upon ages, waiting.The Venti whistles.I grow cold. I hope he makes it through this time. I hope he gives up if he cannot, anything, anything at all to be released from this simulation, to be done with my sentence. I had long resigned to my fate; the flow of time varied here. There was none to be wasted and none to gain. There was only the agonizing tandem of death and rebirth, of 'Pause', 'Continue' and 'Try Again', chosen not by me but possibly by a youth clad in ketchup-stained sweatshirts, staring bleary-eyed at a screen. At a game - at my game. The evening stars glow against the sky, as bright as hope. Hesperus, I sigh, drives me on; show me strength; it is through your light that I commence. The words leave my mouth as my arm lifts, aching and heavy as the shadow of a Venti glides past. I strike.Adira Safwan is a student of Sunbeams School, Dhaka