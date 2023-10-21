Video
Published : Saturday, 21 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185
Womens Own Desk

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad and Bonhishikha - unlearn gender recently announced a project titled "Strengthening Intergenerational and Inclusive Women's Movement in Bangladesh'' with the support from UN Women Bangladesh .
 
Their mission is to create a Charter of Demand for gender equality and women's leadership.

They started  journey with a brainstorming session on October 16 attended by prominent feminist activists and women's rights leaders from different organizations, including representatives from Nijera Kori, Sangat, Manusher Jonno Foundation, and National Girls Child. 
Together, we're taking significant steps toward gender equality.



