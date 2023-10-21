‘Strengthening Intergenerational and Inclusive Women’s Movement in Bangladesh’
Published : Saturday, 21 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 185
Womens Own Desk
Bangladesh Mahila Parishad and Bonhishikha - unlearn gender recently announced a project titled "Strengthening Intergenerational and Inclusive Women's Movement in Bangladesh'' with the support from UN Women Bangladesh .
Their mission is to create a Charter of Demand for gender equality and women's leadership.
They started journey with a brainstorming session on October 16 attended by prominent feminist activists and women's rights leaders from different organizations, including representatives from Nijera Kori, Sangat, Manusher Jonno Foundation, and National Girls Child.