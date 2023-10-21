Skincare tips for teens

When your body hits adolescence, it undergoes a series of transformations.As a child, your skin frequently renews itself. However, as your teenage years begin, the frequency of renewal goes down.Generally, teenage skin is tougher and more resilient than that of children. However, at teenage, it is still elastic and is able to regenerate quickly.The facial skin of teenagers reserves plenty of collagen (the most abundant protein in your body). But as you enter adulthood, the production of collagen decreases. This makes your skin prone to sagging, fine lines, and wrinkles.In response to hormonal changes in your body, several skin problems develop. Perhaps the most notable change within your skin is the increased production of oil or sebum. Excessive build-up of oil and sweat traps dirt and remnants of makeup within your skin cells. This results in clogged pores and acne breakouts.Adults, too, are not safe from acne breakouts. Although the frequency is less in adults, unless it is due to an underlying health condition or a poor diet. In adults, women are more likely to develop acne due to hormonal changes during pregnancy and menstruation. However, adults' hormones tend to level off and become more consistent, which results in less severe forms of acne.The importance of teen skincareGood skin care should begin when you are in your teens and your body is already beginning to change dramatically. It can help you keep your skin in its best condition and stop premature aging from causing problems down the road.An effective skin care routine is easy to implement. You just need the right products that suit your skin type, the correct techniques and the motivation to care for your skin every single day.Use a gentle cleanser: To wash your face properly, use a cleanser that suits your skin type to avoid drying out your skin or causing irritation. Don't scrub harshly; instead, use gentle, circular motions, making sure to reach every inch of your face.Avoid using soap (unless it is specifically for washing face), as it can irritate the pores on your face and trigger acne and pimples.If you have oily or normal/combination skin, use a daily cleanser that contains salicylic acid to control excessive oil production and increase hydration. Cleansers containing salicylic or lactic acid help in dissolving dirt and oil, thus unclogging the pores.You can also take Vitamin A or Zinc supplements to control the sebum production and thereby lessen the occurrence of blackheads.Moisturize your skin: Apply moisturizer twice daily to help keep your skin supple, hydrated and to prevent premature fine lines and wrinkles.Make sure to use lightweight, oil-free moisturizer if you have oily skin in order to prevent clogging. You can use gel-based moisturizers too if your skin is prone to acne.You can also choose a moisturizer that includes a broad-spectrum sunscreen to help protect your skin from the sun's rays. If you have sensitive skin, avoid moisturizers with added fragrance.Exfoliate once a week: To avoid clogged pores that results from hormonal surges, keep your skin exfoliated. Look for products that contain clay as it has natural antiseptic and astringent properties.Chemical exfoliators containing AHAs and salicylic acid are also a great way to clean deep into your pores.You can use homemade scrubs too. To make a homemade scrub, simply mix sugar and honey. If your skin is sensitive, you can go for oatmeal mixed with honey and milk.Treat acne: While acne can occur at any age, teens are more likely to get acne breakouts due to hormonal changes.Use sulfur cleansers and masks to dry out your skin. They tend to be gentler on the skin than salicylic acid.Protection from sun damage: Use a broad spectrum moisturizing sunscreen with zinc oxide (at least 7%) and an SPF of 30 or higher (depending on your skin pigmentation or color) for UVA and UVB coverage year-round.If you are going outdoors, wear long-sleeved shirts and wide-brimmed hats to protect your skin from the harmful rays.Take care of your lips: Just like your face, your lips need care too! Apply lip balm before going to bed.You can also scrub your lips. Apply some cream on a baby toothbrush, wet your lips and then scrub gently with the brush for a minute. Wash it and apply lip balm.Use hand cream: Put on a bit of hand cream if you have dry hands. Applying regularly, including morning and before going to bed will provide the required moisturization. Just make sure that you don't use excess cream, since it will make your hands oily and slippery.Avoid touching your face frequently: Wash your hands before you touch your face or touch up your makeup. Every time you touch your face, you're spreading oil, dirt, and bacteria that can turn into a breakout!Also, avoid picking at your pimples! This can spread infection, damage your skin tissue, and cause further inflammation.Practice clean makeup habits: If you wear makeup, make sure to check if your makeup habits are affecting your skin. Clean your makeup applicator brushes at regular intervals to prevent accumulation of bacteria.Also, avoid sharing your makeup with others, especially the eye and lip products.Wash off makeup before bed: If you use make-up, use micellar water to wipe off the remnants of your makeup, dirt or oil from the surface of your skin. Do not leave makeup overnight as it will clog your pores and lead to breakouts.Use lukewarm water: Always wash your face with like warm water twice a day. It helps loosen the dirt, but preserves your skin's natural hydrating oils.Follow a well-balanced diet: Eat a balanced diet enriched with green vegetables and fruits. Avoid consuming oily food and sugary items that can aggravate your skin conditions.Try to avoid dairy products like cow's milk. You can choose almond milk or oat milk. Look for foods that are full of good fats like salmon, avocados, and nuts.Maintain a proper night-time skincare routine: Your skin rejuvenates itself while you are asleep. Make sure to cleanse your face, remove all the traces of dirt and makeup, and apply moisturizer, lip balm, and hand cream before you hit your bed.Choose the right products: Use a gentle cleanser, moisturiser and sunscreen to take care of your skin. If you have dry skin, choose a non-soapy formula and salicylic acid for oily skin.Choose moisturizer that is oil-in-water based or gel-based to make your skin grease-free. You can also opt for sunscreen - preferably aqua or gel-based ones.Opt for a healthy lifestyle: Take charge of your body at an early age. Your skin's health is directly dependent on your body's overall health. Exercise, meditate, eat healthy and have plenty of water. Take a break from your schedule if it's getting stressful. Avoid fad diets and skincare trends.