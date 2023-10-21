Live a life to fulfill your dreams

You will face so many obstacles ,so many difficulties. In some situations you may start to think that you will fail!! Always believe in yourself and must believe in almighty ! You can get strength from where you don't even know! The best thing is to be creative is that you never feel depressed . May be you are sad, may be you feel down but I tell you it won't last for a long time. You will overcome with all of your difficulties so soon.





90 per cent of people are not able to live life as they dream. They have to fulfill their responsibilities and duties which is why they have to give up their dreams. When they do their regular job, they get bored. They can't be happy because they are not enjoying to what they do, just doing their duties to live their life. As a result day after day, year after year they are not living, they are just breathing!! But living with your dreams is not impossible.Our parents always trying to make us to be a new version super computer!! Just they input loads of studies and as output they want the best in exam halls. So funny!! I was a singer from my childhood and believe me it was my dream to be a popular singer when I would grow up. It was not happened just because singing has no future , creative works has no future!! But who knows one day will come you can lead the world with your creativities!!Today the world stands not only the bigger inventions but also the innovative inventions as well. So don't be disheartened if you are creative. If you are imaginative, you love to do something innovative ,if you can make money with it you can go for it! Work hard for your dream. Nobody will appreciate your passion for the beginning, in fact everybody can troll you. I just guarantee you if you can continue your hard work you will definitely win.What you will do after achieve your goal? Now you can say ,you will focus on your next project! Definitely! But wait for a while dear friends! First celebrate your successes .Take a tiny break then go for your next project. Always remember you and your creativity is not machine so don't put pressure on you.Sometime you may feel block to do your passion work. It happens, dont worry. Take time ,take some rest. Water your brain with reading some books. You will find lots of solutions after reading books. Books can be funny, creative thinking or something positive. It will definitely help you to get rid of your mind blockage.Always try to be active by doing some activities and stay away all negative and toxic people of your life. These toxic people are not very far from you rather they are very near like your keen relatives. Just watch their funny activities. When you start your new creative work they will always make mock of you ,they make the obstacles if they can but never appreciate your work. When you will win ,already make your identity they will say ,only for their appreciations and help you can just make it happened. Trust me I already faced these funny and toxic people in my life.So always be yourself, always listen to your heart and must go for your dream work. That work which gives you peace, which gives you feel good and obviously you can work hour after hour without any tiredness and which brings you money as well.