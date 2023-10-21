Bangladesh becomes role model for women empowerment

Directorate of ICT is training 200 women IT service providers (Training of Trainers) from 24 vendor organizations under Her Power project in empowering women with the help of technology. 25 thousand 125 women will be given 5 months training in four categories in 130 upazilas of 43 districts of the country. Out of the 54 thousand applications received online, 160 women in each upazila are receiving this training. 184 people will participate from Sadar Upazila. After the training they will be given a Core i5 laptop.ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak believes that they will lead from the front line in building a smart Bangladesh.He expressed his view while speaking as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the day-long training workshop at the conference center of Bangladesh Computer Council under the Directorate recently.He said that due to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her able-planning, in just 14 and a half years, there has been incredible development in the empowerment of women in all areas including education and health. The Prime Minister is now a role model in the world for women's equality and advancement. 'Her Power' is the name she gave to 'She Power' project. In addition to this step, we have taken various initiatives to bring equality between men and women in the economy. Therefore, the success of creating smart entrepreneurs in Smart Bangladesh depends on the honesty and success of the trainers. In order to increase the participation of women in the smart economy, after this training and internship, a laptop will be given by the Prime Minister as a tool for winning the world. These smart women entrepreneurs will be the driving force of the smart economy with this laptop.Secretary of ICT Division Md. Shamsul Arefin, Director General of ICT Department Md. Mostafa Kamal and Director of Planning and Development Department Monir Hossain were present as special guests in the event.While speaking as a special guest, Shamsul Arefin said that the country's foreign exchange income has now decreased. So if every woman can earn even one dollar a day with this training then it will be possible to earn 14.4 billion dollars a year.WE President Nasima Akhter Nisha and BACCO General Manager Touhid Hossain and Chief Executive Officer of Coders Trust Bangladesh Shamsul Haque spoke on the occasion among others.BASIS president Russell T Ahmed, BACCO president Wahid Sharif, Amrai Digital Bangladesh founder Liaquat Ali and others were also present.While speaking as the President of the event, the Her Power project director Raihana Islam expressed the hope that women will work as milestones in sustainable development in the maximum and safe use of technology through this training programme.