North South University School of Engineering alumni reunion held

Saturday, 21 October, 2023, 9:17 AM
Home Life & Style

Published : Saturday, 21 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154
Life & Style Desk

The first private university of the country, North South University, School of Engineering and Physical Science faculty reunion held on October 14, 2023 at the university campus. Prominent engineer's leader Engr. Md. Abdur Sabur, President, Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) was present as the Chief Guest & Engr. Javed Bari, Dean of SEPS, NSU was present as the Program Chairperson in the reunion program organized in the auditorium building of North South University located in the Bashundhara residential area of the capital Dhaka. Special guests are Engr. Md. Nuruzzaman, Vice President of IEB, Engr. Ronak Hasan, HAGS of IEB, Engr. SOM Kalim Ullah, former Managing Director of BTCL & Adviser of NSU SEPS Alumni Association, Engr. Md. Wahid Huda, Director of Everest Eastern Limited & Adviser of NSU SEPS Alumni Association and many distinguished  alumnus from all batchs including very first (legendary 93 Batch) batch of the NSU were present at the event.

The convener of the organizing committee of the alumni reunion program Engr. Md. Abdul Kayum, The President of NSU SEPS Alumni Association, The Chairman of Green Fire and Power Engineering Limited, The Elected Member of the Electrical Engineering Division of IEB is a distinguished alumni of the university's ECE department.



