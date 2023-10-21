Durga Puja thali at Signature by Khazana

Signature by Khazana, a fine dine Indian restaurant has meticulously assembled some of their finest dishes for both non-veg and veg guests with thier Bangali's special Durga Puja thali . The non-veg thali boasts an array of exquisite offerings such as Ghee Bhaat, Kosha Mangsho, Chingri Malai Curry, SorsheIlish and more.





Avishek Sinha, CEO of Signature by Khazana said that alternatively, guests can also explore the Opar Bangla a la carte menu, featuring delights like-- Cholar Dal NarkelDiye, Bhetki Macher Paturi, Kacha Lanka Murgir Jhol and more.