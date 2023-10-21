Indian food festival at Radisson Blu Dhaka

Video
Published : Saturday, 21 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

Radisson Blu Dhaka will take its respective guests on a gastronomic voyage to enjoy the tantalizing flavours of "Indian Food Festival" starting from October 21 to October 27, beginning from 1830 hours to 2300 hours at Water Garden Brasserie. Dhaka is a city that sees numerous tourists coming from various parts of Asia. Hence, Radisson Blu Dhaka aims to bring this Indian culinary fiesta to delight the food enthusiasts who enjoy authentic Indian cuisine, as well as international cuisine too. A team of high professional chefs will preparea delightful blend of mouth-watering dishes of Indiainfused with the local taste to bring in the authentic flavour of Asia.

The cold station includes variety of salads such as Laziz Tikka Salad, Chunky Chana Chut, Kashmiri Fruit Salad, Potato Tikka Salad etc., while the hot station has Mutton Paya Soup, Mulligatawny Soup and other kind of soups.

The mélange of Indian culinary secrets and Bangladeshi greens and meats creates an aromatic and mouth-watering buffet that could've won over even the toughest of critics. From spicy street foods and chaatssuch asPaniPuri, PapriChaatto kebabs like Chicken Kalmi Kebab, Shami Kebab, Reshmi Kebab and biriyanis like Hyderabadi Mutton Biriyani, every dish had a symphony of its own. And of course, there has been a generous assortment of desserts like the popular MotichoorLadoo, MalpuaRabri, Roshmalai, MughlaShahiTukra and the list goes on and on, given the fame of Indian sweets.



