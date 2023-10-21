Spicy Bengali Mutton Curry





Marination Process:





Method:

Ingredients:For Marination* Mutton - 1 Kg* Onion - 100 gm* Garlic - 5 g* Yoghurt curd - 100g Soft- 15g* Turmeric - 5g* Shahi garam rnasala - 3gMarinate all ingredients with Mutton in the refrigerator for 8 hours.* Cardamom- 5 pcs* Cinnarnon I pcs* Red chili dry- 2 pcs* Bay leaves - 34 pcs* green chills - 20 gm* ginger paste - 40 gm* garlic paste - 10 gm* Coriander Powder - 3 gm* Cumin - 3 gm* Kashmiri chilly - 3 gm* Ghee - 5 gm* Yoghurt 150 gm* Sugar - 10 gm* Salt - 8 gm* Onion -400 gm (slice cut)* Mustard oil --20gm1. Firstly, crush garlic and to a paste green chilies to a paste.2. Heat mustard oil in a kadai. Let it smoke gently and turn pale yellow. Temper with dried red chillies, bay leaves, cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves.3. Add sliced onions, along with sugar to help caramelise the onions. Fry on medium heat for around 15 minutes.4. Add ginger and garlic paste. Fry on medium heat for 3 minutes.5. Add Kashmiri chili paste Coriander, Cumin. Continue stirring.6. And after 10 minute add marinated meat stir high heat and then add yoghurt.7. Keep stirring on high heat. Add salt and sugar.8. Add water and over the next 2 hours on medium heat stir and cover.9. Serve hot spicy Bengali mutton curry with rice polao or luchi.