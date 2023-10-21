Chana Dal with Coconut Curry

Ingredients:* Chana Dal (cholar dal / Bengal gram)-- 1/2 cup* Turmeric Powder--1/4 tsp* Sliced Fresh Coconut --2 tbsp* Raisins --7-8* Cashew nuts --4-5* Cumin Seeds--1/2 tsp* A small pinch of Asafoetida (hing)* Optional 1 small piece of Bay Leaf* Garam Masala --1/2 tsp* Grated Ginger--1/2 teaspoon* Dry Red Chilli -- 1pcs* Green Chilli-1pcs* Slit vertically 1/2 tsp* Sugar or to taste 1 tbsp* Oil 1/2 tsp* Ghee 1/2 tsp* Salt or to taste* Water 1 cup + 1/2 cupMethod:1. Wash and soak chana dal in water for 30 minutes.2. Drain water and pressure-cook it with 1-cup water, turmeric powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a 3-liter capacity steel pressure cooker for 4-whistles over medium flame.3. Turn off flame and let it stand for 15-20 minutes to release the pressure inside cooker (Do not open the lid of pressure cooker immediately as it may burn with piping hot steam).4. After pressure releases, open the lid and keep cooked dal aside.5. Add cumin seeds, asafoetida, bay leaf, cinnamon, cloves, cardamoms, grated ginger and dry red chilli in the same pan and sauté for 20-30 seconds.6. Add cooked dal, slit green chilli, fried coconut slices, fried raisins and fried cashew nuts. Mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes. over medium flame.7. Add 1/2 cup water and sugar Mix properly and cook until medium thick consistency for approx. 5-6 minutes.8. Stir in between occasionally to prevent sticking.9. Taste for salt at this stage and add more if required.10. Turn off flame and transfer prepared dal to serving bowl.11. Authentic Bengali cholar dal is ready.