Durga puja with saree Durga Puja is a festival celebrated in Bangladesh to celebrate the victory of Goddess Durga over evil forces. Durga Puja is celebrated for the victory of goddess Durga over the demon king Mahishasura. The festival of Durga Puja begins on the same day as Navratri, a nine-night festival in many states that more broadly celebrates the divine feminine power.





Women wear beautiful sarees for the ten days of celebration, the sarees have a simple design as they are white with red borders. On this day, women choose the saree as it looks very traditional, which are known as Durga Puja Sarees. Being a traditional festival, it usually consists of a white saree with red borders. that makes the sarees even more special.







This beautiful saree is worn by women as they have an ambience of tranquility that is perfect for prayer. Each day of Durga Puja holds a special meaning which is why it is essential that your wardrobe is filled with different sarees that would suit the mood and theme of each day.





Saree choice for Saptami: It is best to go for light color sarees or cotton sarees. Saree choice for Ashtami: A red, white Ashtami saree is mostly preferred by women of all ages.





Saree Choice for Navami: Sarees made using light material like silk or the familiar jamdani is ideal. Saree Choice for Vijaya Dashami: A red-white saree is preferable.