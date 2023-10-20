Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 October, 2023, 5:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Bangladesh lose to India by 7-wkt

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh lose to India by 7-wkt

Bangladesh lose to India by 7-wkt

Bangladesh conceded 3rd straight defeat in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 as they lost to India by seven wickets in the 17th match of the event at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Thursday.

Earlier in the afternoon, Bangladesh's stand-in skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat first since regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan missed the game due to injury he sustained during Bangladesh-New Zealand match on October 13.
 
However, Bangladesh got runs from their openers finally. Bat of both Liton Das and Tanzid Tamim smiled at last and Bangladesh got the best opening partnership in this event, which is of 93 runs. Tamim Jr scored 56 runs from his previous seven ODI matches, picked up his maiden ODI fifty this time, who hammered home bowlers to bag 51 runs off 43 ball with five boundaries and three over boundaries while Liton, the leading Bangladesh's scorer in the match, piled-up 66 runs facing 82 balls with seven fence touching shots.

But soon after the departure of the set batters, Bangladesh batting line up broke down as skipper Shanto got out on eight, Mehidy Miraz on three and slow going Tawhid Hridoy on 16. Hridoy took 35 balls to score those runs!

The old wild bulls in the tent, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah then took Bangladesh's steering to pull the team from the disaster and took the team to a comfort zone. Thankful 38 off 46 from Mushi followed by stormy 46 off 36 from Mahmudllah, helped Bangladesh exceed 250 and were stopped on 256 for eight from stipulated 50 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja shared two wickets each as Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur shared the rest equally.

Needing 257 runs, India with the most vigorous opening pair of the time combining skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, got a wild start as the hard hitters stockpiled 88 runs together off 12.4 overs only. Rohit was two short of a fifty, who faced 40 deliveries to hit seven boundaries and couple of over boundaries. Gill on the contrary, picked up his 10th ODI fifty, who got out on 53 off 55. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul did the rest. Kohli remained unbeaten on 103 off 97 with six boundaries and four over-boundaries while Rahul was batting on 34 off 31 with four fours and a six. It was the 48th ODI ton for Kholi.

Miraz notched two wickets and Hasan Mahmud picked the rest.

The Tigers will play their next match on October 24 against South Africa at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Jewish protesters demand ceasefire in Gaza at US Capitol
Bangladesh lose to India by 7-wkt
8 die, 2,350 more hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs
ICAO ready to support to make BD as regional aviation hub
No security threat centring Durga Puja: DMP chief
Durga Puja begins today with Maha Shasthi
BGB ready to take up national polls duties: DG
Killing Palestinians will 'never, never' make Israel more secure, Palestine envoy tells UNSC


Latest News
Egypt to 'clear path for Gaza aid'
Australia on top giving no chance to Pakistani bowlers
Journalists in Gaza wrestle with issues of survival in addition to getting stories out
Fair global trade impossible without changing West's status quo: Russian PM
Carthage film festival cancelled in solidarity with Palestinians
Moral decision: Indian firm halts uniform sales to Israel police over Gaza war
Quader asks AL leaders, activists to guard puja mandaps
Human chain formed to protect field in Ashulia
Weather may remain dry over country
Metro rail's Agargaon-Motijheel section opening deferred to Nov 4
Most Read News
Contempt of court: Order on seven pro-BNP lawyers on Nov 15
Niko graft: Court summons two foreign witnesses
SC hearing on two petitions against Jamaat Nov 6
GP hosts concert in city tomorrow to encourage the Tigers
Bangladesh announces one-day national mourning
Bangladesh suffer 7-wicket defeat against India
Japanese delegation meets DNCC Mayor
Bangladeshi shot dead by robbers in South Africa
Digital economy key to making ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Vivek Sood appointed as Robi's board chair
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft