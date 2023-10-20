Bangladesh lose to India by 7-wkt

Bangladesh conceded 3rd straight defeat in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 as they lost to India by seven wickets in the 17th match of the event at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Thursday.Earlier in the afternoon, Bangladesh's stand-in skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat first since regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan missed the game due to injury he sustained during Bangladesh-New Zealand match on October 13.However, Bangladesh got runs from their openers finally. Bat of both Liton Das and Tanzid Tamim smiled at last and Bangladesh got the best opening partnership in this event, which is of 93 runs. Tamim Jr scored 56 runs from his previous seven ODI matches, picked up his maiden ODI fifty this time, who hammered home bowlers to bag 51 runs off 43 ball with five boundaries and three over boundaries while Liton, the leading Bangladesh's scorer in the match, piled-up 66 runs facing 82 balls with seven fence touching shots.But soon after the departure of the set batters, Bangladesh batting line up broke down as skipper Shanto got out on eight, Mehidy Miraz on three and slow going Tawhid Hridoy on 16. Hridoy took 35 balls to score those runs!The old wild bulls in the tent, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah then took Bangladesh's steering to pull the team from the disaster and took the team to a comfort zone. Thankful 38 off 46 from Mushi followed by stormy 46 off 36 from Mahmudllah, helped Bangladesh exceed 250 and were stopped on 256 for eight from stipulated 50 overs.Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja shared two wickets each as Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur shared the rest equally.Needing 257 runs, India with the most vigorous opening pair of the time combining skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, got a wild start as the hard hitters stockpiled 88 runs together off 12.4 overs only. Rohit was two short of a fifty, who faced 40 deliveries to hit seven boundaries and couple of over boundaries. Gill on the contrary, picked up his 10th ODI fifty, who got out on 53 off 55. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul did the rest. Kohli remained unbeaten on 103 off 97 with six boundaries and four over-boundaries while Rahul was batting on 34 off 31 with four fours and a six. It was the 48th ODI ton for Kholi.Miraz notched two wickets and Hasan Mahmud picked the rest.The Tigers will play their next match on October 24 against South Africa at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.