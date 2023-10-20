Video
8 die, 2,350 more hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Eight more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,214 this year.

During the period, 2,350 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

Of the new patients, 515 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.

A total of 8,232 dengue patients, including 2,472 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 2,49,543 dengue cases and 2,40,097 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.    �UNB




