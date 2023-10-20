Video
No security threat centring Durga Puja: DMP chief

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Staff Correspondent


Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman said that there is no security threat centring the Durga Puja, the biggest annual festival for the country's Hindu community.

During a visit to the Dhakeshwari Temple on Thursday, Habibur said adequate security measures are in place at the 248 puja venues in the city to address all potential risks.
The security plan has been in effect since Mahalaya, a ritual that marks the beginning of the festival, and will be in place throughout the five-day puja celebrations.

In addition to uniformed personnel, the police have also deployed officers in plainclothes. Police have held several meetings with the puja organisers to ensure that the festivities take place smoothly, according to Habibur.

Special arrangements have been made to secure the Dhakeswari Temple, while CCTV cameras have been installed at all puja venues, he said.

The DMP has also taken steps to tackle the circulation of hateful content on social media, with the Commissioner acknowledging that certain groups attempt to disrupt communal harmony for their own gain.

A cyber monitoring system has been set up to counteract such activities, and puja committees have also been asked to report any suspicious content or activities to the police, he said.




