BGB ready to take up national polls duties: DG

BGB Director General Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan on Sunday said BGB has taken all preparations to perform general election duties."We are fully prepared. We are working to prevent any illegal weapons or terrorists from entering the country. BGB is on alert," he said this while speaking as chief guest at a programme to raise public awareness against narcotics at Kotbari in Cumilla on Thursday noon."We have already recovered a lot of weapons. BGB is always ready to make the supreme sacrifice if the country needs it," Nazmul Hasan said.BGB Cumilla Sector Commander Col Md Shariful Islam Meraj, Sarail Region Commander Brig Gen Mohammad Shahidul Islam, Cumilla 10 BGB Commander Lt Col Mohammad Nazrul Islam, Deputy Commissioner of Cumilla Mohammad Mushfiqur Rahman, Superintendent of Police Abdul Mannan, among others, spoke on the occasion.