EU to send four members polls observation team

The European Union (EU) will send a 4-member election observation team ahead of the 12th general election.Election Commission (EC) Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath confirmed to the media on Thursday.Ashok said the European Union will send an observation team of four to five members. They will stay in the country in accordance with the election schedule, it can be from November 21 to January 21 next year.The EC official also said the observation team will submit a report after the elections.