Forex reserves fall below $21b

The gross reserves now stands at $20.96 billion as per the BPM-6 manual of the International Monetary Fund, the Bangladesh Bank (BB) data shows.The country's gross foreign exchange reserves have fallen below $21 billion as the central bank keeps pumping dollars into the market.The banking regulator has sold a total of $3.75 billion from reserves to state-owned banks in the first three months of the current fiscal 2023-24.In the previous fiscal, the central bank sold $13.58 billion from the reserves to mitigate the dollar crisis and hold the value of taka against the greenback.