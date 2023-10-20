Forex reserves fall below $21b

The gross reserves now stands at $20.96 billion as per the BPM-6 manual of the International Monetary Fund, the Bangladesh Bank (BB) data shows.
The country's gross foreign exchange reserves have fallen below $21 billion as the central bank keeps pumping dollars into the market.
The banking regulator has sold a total of $3.75 billion from reserves to state-owned banks in the first three months of the current fiscal 2023-24.
In the previous fiscal, the central bank sold $13.58 billion from the reserves to mitigate the dollar crisis and hold the value of taka against the greenback.
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft