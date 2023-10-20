Hold Israel accountable for war crimes, Momen urges UNSC

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, has called upon the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to hold Israel accountable for alleged war crimes during the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Speaking at an open-ended extraordinary meeting on Wednesday of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Executive Committee, Momen expressed deep concern over Israel's actions, which, he claims, defy international human rights laws.During the OIC meeting, attended by Foreign Ministers of member countries, Momen urged the UNSC to condemn the killing of UN and other aid workers, health personnel, and journalists in Gaza. He emphasized the need for Israel to be held accountable for its actions, which have been labeled as war crimes and violations of international humanitarian and human rights laws."We call upon the Security Council to condemn the killing of UN and other aid workers, health personnel and journalists in Gaza and hold Israel accountable for its war crimes and disrespect for international humanitarian and human rights laws," said Momen.The OIC convened this special meeting to discuss the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and the deteriorating humanitarian situation, which poses a threat to the security of civilians and regional stability. Momen strongly condemned the recent bombing of a Gaza hospital, calling it "totally unacceptable."Momen expressed support for a proposal put forth by Gambia to convene an International Peace Conference on the issue.Momen said Bangladesh's strong condemnation of the Israeli aggression in the occupied Palestinian territory, which has resulted in the loss of over 3,000 lives, including a significant number of children. He characterized the ongoing conflict as a disproportionate and collective punishment of Palestinians, violating fundamental principles of human rights and humanitarian law.Calling for an urgent ceasefire achieved through dialogue among all relevant parties, Momen highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. He expressed regret over the failure of the Security Council to adopt a resolution tabled by the Russian Federation on October 16, aimed at enabling humanitarian support in Gaza. He reiterated the call for immediate humanitarian assistance for the affected population.Momen also unequivocally rejected Israel's call to forcibly displace Palestinians from their homeland, which he believes would exacerbate the humanitarian crisis and amount to ethnic cleansing.The Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of addressing the root causes of the conflict and called for an enduring solution, stating that the international community should work towards realizing the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and their right to have an independent and sovereign state.Momen called upon the entire Muslim Ummah to stand together and work towards ending the violence in Palestine and achieving lasting peace in the region.