Friday, 20 October, 2023
Prayers today, state mourning tomorrow for Palestinians

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Special Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has declared that the nation will observe a day of state mourning on Saturday in solidarity with the Palestinians who lost their lives in the recent Israeli attacks.

The Prime Minister made this announcement on Thursday during an event where she inaugurated 150 newly constructed bridges in 39 districts and 14 overpasses built by the Roads and Highways Department across the country.

In her address, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called for prayers to be offered for the slain Palestinians in all mosques after the Friday prayers and in places of worship nationwide. She reiterated Bangladesh's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, denouncing the repeated attacks on Palestine as unacceptable.

"We stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people in their fight to establish their rights. The ongoing attacks on Palestine are unacceptable," stated the Prime Minister.

Sheikh Hasina also expressed the government's commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians affected by the conflict.

"We will send medicines, dry food, and necessary commodities for women and children. We are always beside oppressed people with whatever resources we have," she affirmed.

The Prime Minister further mentioned that she had directed the health ministry to take steps to send medicines to Palestine, emphasizing the urgent need to halt the ongoing conflict.

"We want this war to stop quickly. The Palestinian people should regain the lands occupied by Israel. These territories must be returned to the people of Palestine," she urged. She noted that the victims of the Israeli attacks include not only Muslims but also Christians and Jews.

Referring to her recent meeting with envoys of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries based in Dhaka, Sheikh Hasina conveyed her message of unity in the fight for the rights of the Palestinian people.

"We are also with them. We must stand united. The repeated attacks on them can never be accepted. We cannot accept it," she said.

The Prime Minister strongly condemned the Israeli actions that resulted in the loss of innocent lives, including women and children, through attacks on hospitals and other locations in Palestine. She expressed her deep sorrow at the sight of blood-stained faces of children affected by the bombings.

In an indirect reference to political opposition, Sheikh Hasina pointed out the importance of raising one's voice for the oppressed and criticized those who remained silent for fear of displeasing certain groups. "Those who lack the courage to advocate for oppressed people while demanding the government's resignation are unfortunate," she noted.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's statements underline Bangladesh's commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause and providing humanitarian aid in response to the ongoing conflict in the region. The nation observes a day of state mourning as a mark of respect for the lives lost in the conflict and in solidarity with the Palestinian people.



