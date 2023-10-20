Modi calls up Prez Mahmoud Abbas, commits continuing humanitarian assistance

New Delhi, Oct 19: While India has acted swiftly in bringing back close to 1,200 Indian citizens in all of seven days from war-torn Israel, Prime Minister Modi has promised to continue humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called up Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and conveyed his condolences on the loss of civilian lives in the bombing at Gaza hospital.Amid the Israel-Hamas war, Modi said that India would continue to send humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people."Shared our deep concern at the terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region. Reiterated India's long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue," Modi said after he spoke to the Palestinian Authority President.Replying to a question at the weekly media briefing here on Thursady, MEA official spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said India has been supporting Palestine and Palestinian refugees through significant contribution to UN Relief and Works Agency. A total of US$29.53 million has been contributed to UNRWA between 2002 and 2023. The Indian annual contribution was actually increased from $1.25 millon to $5 milion in 2018 and we have pledged this contribution of $5 million for the next two years.''Bagchi said India has brought back close to 1,200 Indian citizens within just a week from Israel on five charter flights. Of these, 18 are Nepalese citizens. India began bringing back its nationals on October 12 -within five days of the Hamas terrorist attack on charter flights which were pressed into service under Operation Ajay.The official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Bagchi told media at the weekly briefing here on Thursday that the government is assessing the situation. A decision to bring in more people from Israel is basically demand driven. "Depending on the demand, we will plan more flights accordingly. There were previously four Indian citizens in Gaza and about 12 people in West Bank. The situation in Gaza right now is not conducive to bringing people out from there. Some reports indicate that two people have even come out.''Replying to a question. " I have thankfully not received any report about any Indian casualty. One Indian national was injured and she is receiving medical care. I understand that her condition is now stable.''Bagchi said India has strongly condemned the horrific terrorist attack on Israel. " The international community must stand together in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and there can be no equivocation on this. On Palestine, we have reiterated our position in favour of direct negotiations for establishing a two State solution. We have also expressed concern at the civilian casualties and humanitarian situation.''He added, "We would urge the strict observance of international humanitarian law. You would have also seen one of the tweets by the Prime Minister specifically on the Al- Hili hospital in Gaza where he conveyed condolences to the families of the victims and prayers for the speedy recovery. He said that civilian casualties in the conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern and those involved should be held responsible.''