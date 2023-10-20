Two Canadian cops summoned to appear as witnesses

A Dhaka Court on Thursday issued summons to two officials of Royal Canadian Mounted Police to appear before it as witnesses in the Niko graft case.The two officials of police who were given summons are Kelvin Duggan and Lloyd Schoepp.ACC Deputy Director Muhammad Mahbubul Alam, also the complainant of the case was cross-examined by defence lawyer.Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of the Special Judge's Court-9 passed the order after the ACC submitted a prayer for issuing summons in this regard.The court fixed on October 30 for next hearing in the case.The judge asked the ACC to send the summons to their addresses through the Central Authority (CA).The Court permitted the ACC on September 17 to produce an official of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and two officials of Royal Canadian Mounted Police in the graft case.Advocate Ziauddin Zia appeared for Khaleda Zia in the court. The BNP chairperson is now undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital.