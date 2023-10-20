Video
NBR asks CCCI to pay arrear tax

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 19: Chattogram Tax Zone-1 of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on October 12, issued a notice to the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), to pay unpaid income tax of three financial years within 22 days.

The NBR recently identified CCCI as a major tax evader. The notice stated that the CCCI failed to file income tax returns for fiscal years 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The notice said that legal action would be taken against CCCI if it fails to pay the arrear taxes within 22 days. According to NBR, the Income Tax Ordinance requires chambers to submit tax returns.

In the Finance Bill 2022, the government made submission of tax return (PSR) mandatory. NBR detected that the 117-year-old CCCI failed to  pay income tax. Asked, Deputy Tax Commissioner Gobinda Chandra Das told the Daily Observer that a notice was served on CCCI on October 12, asking it to submit the tax returns of three years.

"Later, decision would be taken on the chamber's  tax returns since 2012," he said.

He said that the CCCI earns crores of taka every year by renting out space in its buildings and the chamber house, by holding trade fairs and against its fixed deposits with banks.

He said that the CCCI registered for a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) on January 16, 2022.

Omar Hazzaz, President of CCCI told the Daily Observer, "We have taken a decision at our board meeting to submit the tax returns as per NBR Act. Very soon we shall submit it."

He said that since 2013, the CCCI has to pay taxes on their incomes, its earlier incomes were exempted from tax. The CCCI has to pay around Tk3.13 crore  as tax for last three years, an average of Tk 1 crore per fiscal year for its miscellaneous incomes.

According to the CCCI audit report, the CCCI has around Tk69.24 crore in fixed deposits in 28 banks. Of those, NCC Bank has Tk14 crore in fixed deposits at its Elephant Road branch and Moghbazar branch and Feni's Mohipal branch.




