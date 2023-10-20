Video
Home Back Page

BNP alleges obstruction from ruling party for upcoming polls

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Staff Correspondent


Secretary General of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has accused the ruling Awami League (AL) of obstructing the opposition from participating in the upcoming national election.

In a statement on Thursday at an event honouring late Democratic League leader Saifuddin Ahmed Moni, Alamgir claimed the AL wants to prevent opposition parties from contesting the polls.
"You (AL) are creating obstacles for us to participate in the election. You do not want to allow the opposition parties to join the election. The only reason behind this is that you want to get what we call a 'walkover in an empty field'," Fakhrul said. The BNP Secretary General alleged that the motive behind obstructing the opposition was to enable the AL to win the election uncontested.

Fakhrul quoted AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader's recent statement, which asserted that Sheikh Hasina would remain Prime Minister during the election period and would be re-elected Prime Minister. Alamgir criticised this, suggesting that it implied a sense of entitlement and a lack of need for democratic elections.

He lamented the prevailing culture of distrust between political parties in Bangladesh, even after 52 years of independence.

 He highlighted that other countries in the region, such as Pakistan, Nepal, Maldives, and Sri Lanka, have improved their electoral systems, but Bangladesh has struggled due to the actions of the ruling Awami League.




