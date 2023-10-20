Video
Caretaker govt system laid to rest in Azimpur graveyard: Quader

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday said the caretaker government system has been laid to rest in Azimpur graveyard.

"Why would the prime minister resign? Don't call for the caretaker government again. The path that BNP is taking is the wrong path. BNP is now on the verge of collapse after a failed movement," he said.

Quader was speaking after the inauguration of 150 bridges and 14 overpasses at Sharak Bhaban in Dhaka's Tejgaon on Thursday.

In his speech, the AL leader highlighted the development of Bangladesh in the last 15 years and said that this transformation is considered a marvel by the world. "This has been possible due to the creative leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

"If you want to protect the development of this country, the achievements of this country, the democracy of this country, if you love the country, then there is no alternative to Sheikh Hasina," he added.

"Don't they see that the Prime Minister of Britain respects the Prime Minister of Bangladesh? The President of the United States took photos at the G-20 (with Sheikh Hasina) and also in New York," he said.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan; Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, Begum Raushan Ara Mannan, spoke on the occasion, among others.     �UNB



