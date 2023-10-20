PM calls for talks among OIC neighbours to resolve common causes

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) neighbours to resolve their differences through dialogue, emphasizing the importance of unity in addressing common causes.She made the call during a meeting with Ambassador Essa Yousef Essa Al Duhailan of Saudi Arabia at her official residence, Ganabhaban, against the backdrop of escalating conflicts between Israel and Palestine.Prime Minister Hasina reiterated her call for peaceful dialogue among OIC member states, even if they have disputes or issues with their neighbors. She stressed the need to prioritize shared objectives for the greater good of the OIC community.Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters about the discussion.During the meeting, Sheikh Hasina informed the Saudi Ambassador that Bangladesh had already implemented a currency swap agreement with India and expressed a desire to establish similar arrangements with other countries.The Ambassador expressed Saudi Arabia's willingness to consider such a proposal.Ambassador Al Duhailan handed over an invitation to Prime Minister Hasina to participate in an OIC conference on Women in Islam scheduled to be held from November 6 to 8 in Jeddah. He also submitted another letter seeking Bangladesh's support for Saudi Arabia's bid to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034. The Prime Minister responded positively to this request.The Ambassador sought Bangladesh's renewed support for Saudi Arabia's bid to host Expo 2030. In response, Prime Minister Hasina conveyed her country's interest in hosting an Imam Conference and extended an invitation to Imams from the two Holy Mosques to attend the event. She also expressed her regards to the custodian of the two Holy Mosques and underlined the special place Saudi Arabia holds in the hearts of the people of Bangladesh.The Ambassador praised Bangladesh's steady progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Hasina, commending the nation's growth and development. The meeting underscored the importance of collaboration and diplomatic engagement within the OIC and the broader international community, even in the face of complex global challenges.