Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 October, 2023, 5:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

PM calls for talks among OIC neighbours to resolve common causes

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149
Diplomatic Correspondent

PM calls for talks among OIC neighbours to resolve common causes

PM calls for talks among OIC neighbours to resolve common causes

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) neighbours to resolve their differences through dialogue, emphasizing the importance of unity in addressing common causes.

She made the call during a meeting with Ambassador Essa Yousef Essa Al Duhailan of Saudi Arabia at her official residence, Ganabhaban, against the backdrop of escalating conflicts between Israel and Palestine.

Prime Minister Hasina reiterated her call for peaceful dialogue among OIC member states, even if they have disputes or issues with their neighbors. She stressed the need to prioritize shared objectives for the greater good of the OIC community.

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters about the discussion.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hasina informed the Saudi Ambassador that Bangladesh had already implemented a currency swap agreement with India and expressed a desire to establish similar arrangements with other countries.

The Ambassador expressed Saudi Arabia's willingness to consider such a proposal.

Ambassador Al Duhailan handed over an invitation to Prime Minister Hasina to participate in an OIC conference on Women in Islam scheduled to be held from November 6 to 8 in Jeddah. He also submitted another letter seeking Bangladesh's support for Saudi Arabia's bid to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034. The Prime Minister responded positively to this request.

The Ambassador sought Bangladesh's renewed support for Saudi Arabia's bid to host Expo 2030. In response, Prime Minister Hasina conveyed her country's interest in hosting an Imam Conference and extended an invitation to Imams from the two Holy Mosques to attend the event. She also expressed her regards to the custodian of the two Holy Mosques and underlined the special place Saudi Arabia holds in the hearts of the people of Bangladesh.

The Ambassador praised Bangladesh's steady progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Hasina, commending the nation's growth and development. The meeting underscored the importance of collaboration and diplomatic engagement within the OIC and the broader international community, even in the face of complex global challenges.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Modi calls up Prez Mahmoud Abbas, commits continuing humanitarian assistance
Two Canadian cops summoned to appear as witnesses
NBR asks CCCI to pay arrear tax
BNP alleges obstruction from ruling party for upcoming polls
Caretaker govt system laid to rest in Azimpur graveyard: Quader
PM calls for talks among OIC neighbours to resolve common causes
134 BNP men sent to jail, JCD leader Basit remanded
Legal notice served on TVs to stop offensive ads during CWC


Latest News
Egypt to 'clear path for Gaza aid'
Australia on top giving no chance to Pakistani bowlers
Journalists in Gaza wrestle with issues of survival in addition to getting stories out
Fair global trade impossible without changing West's status quo: Russian PM
Carthage film festival cancelled in solidarity with Palestinians
Moral decision: Indian firm halts uniform sales to Israel police over Gaza war
Quader asks AL leaders, activists to guard puja mandaps
Human chain formed to protect field in Ashulia
Weather may remain dry over country
Metro rail's Agargaon-Motijheel section opening deferred to Nov 4
Most Read News
Contempt of court: Order on seven pro-BNP lawyers on Nov 15
Niko graft: Court summons two foreign witnesses
SC hearing on two petitions against Jamaat Nov 6
GP hosts concert in city tomorrow to encourage the Tigers
Bangladesh announces one-day national mourning
Bangladesh suffer 7-wicket defeat against India
Japanese delegation meets DNCC Mayor
Bangladeshi shot dead by robbers in South Africa
Digital economy key to making ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Vivek Sood appointed as Robi's board chair
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft