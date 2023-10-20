134 BNP men sent to jail, JCD leader Basit remanded

Some 134 leaders and activists of BNP of Dhaka were sent to jail on Wednesday in different sabotage cases filed with several police stations.Among them, 50 BNP men are accused in Explosive Substance Act case filed with Ramna Police Station and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) joint General Secretary, Kazi Zia Uddin Basit, was placed on a three-day remand in an arms case of the same police station.Several Metropolitan Magistrates rejected bail prayers of BNP men and sent them to jail.A team of Detective Branch (DB) of police on Wednesday arrested Kazi Zia Uddin Basit, Joint General Secretary of JCD with firearms from Hotel Marina in the city.Police also arrested 50 BNP men in several drives in city's Raman area and produced them in a case filed under Explosive Substance Act.Sub Inspector Ismail Hossain of DB produced the JCD leader Kazi Basit befor the CMM court with a prayer of seven days remand for questioning.Police sources said, police on Wednesday in several drives arrested 134 BNP men from various areas of Dhaka city ahead of BNP's rally in the capital.Police arrested from 13 BNP men from Banani, 11 Pallabi, 7 Mirpur, 8 Gulshan, 5 Shyampur, 4 Kadamtali, 4 Khikhet, 5 Lalbagh, 5 Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, 3 Bhatara, 3 Uttara Purba, 3 Chawak Bazar, 3 Jatrabari, 2 Demra and one BNP man from each of the other police stations.On Wednesday Some 218 leaders and activists of BNP of Dhaka city and District unit were sent to jail different sabotage cases filed with several police stations.