SYLHET, Oct 19: Police have recovered the body of a 60-year old man from near a mosque in South Surma upazila in Sylhet.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Shamsuddoha of South Surma police station said being informed by locals police recovered the body of the man, appeared to be a vagabond, from the area. �UNB