900 youths to get jobs in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Oct 19: Around 900 youths will get jobs in different private companies and factories within the next one or two months in the district.Three of them were given appointment letters in the closing ceremony of a smart employment fair-2023 at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-tech Park here on Thursday.The recipients are Kasmery Golap Bonya, Mijanur Rahman and Shah Muhammad Tahsin Azim Sihab.A total of 33 institutions, including ICT department, Bangladesh Computer Council, learning and earning development project, Pran Agro Limited and Barendra Industrial Park, joined the fair.They received curriculum vitae from the job-seekers and they will provide jobs after scrutiny of the papers.Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) AHM Khairuzzaman Litton and State Minister for ICT division Junaid Ahmed Palak attended and addressed the closing ceremony as chief and special guests respectively with RCC Chief Executive Officer Dr ABM Sharif Uddin in the chair.They also joined the closing session of a six-day policy formulation training workshop for transforming Rajshahi into a smart city as part of building Smart Bangladesh by 2041 envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.RCC hosted the workshop titled "Smart Rajshahi City Master Plan Formulation" at Joy Silicon Tower of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-tech Park supported by the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division.In addition to the RCC's officials concerned, academics, corporate and other officials took part in the workshop formulating a strategy plan for smart Rajshahi on the basis of suggestions and recommendations of the experts concerned.They also put forward the recommendations related to establishing Smart Bangladesh Design Laboratory for formulating design and planning with the ultimate goal for building smart Rajshahi city. �BSS