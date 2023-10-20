Dump Truck, easy-bike collision leaves 4 dead in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, Oct 19: Four people were killed and two others injured following a collision between a dumping truck and a battery-run easy bike in Kishoreganj's Hossainpur upazila on Thursday.Of the deceased, two were identified as easy-bike driver Jamal Mia ,45, of Kamaliachar village of Sadar upazila and Mizanur Rahman ,27, of Bir Hajipur village of Hossainpur upazila.The accident occurred this noon when the sand-laden truck collided with the easy bike near Adu Master Bazar area, leaving the duo including the driver of the easy bike dead on the spot and four injured.Locals rescued two seriously injured people and sent them to Hossainpur Health Complex. When they were taken to Kishoreganj Shahid Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College for better treatment, doctors on duty declared them dead on arrival.The injured are now receiving treatment at the hospital.Locals caught the truck driver from the spot and handed him over to Hossainpur police station, said Asaduzzaman Titu, officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station. �UNB