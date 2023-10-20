Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 October, 2023, 5:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Dump Truck, easy-bike collision leaves 4 dead in Kishoreganj

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

KISHOREGANJ, Oct 19: Four people were killed and two others injured following a collision between a dumping truck and a battery-run easy bike in Kishoreganj's Hossainpur upazila on Thursday.
Of the deceased, two were identified as easy-bike driver Jamal Mia ,45, of Kamaliachar village of Sadar upazila and Mizanur Rahman ,27, of Bir Hajipur village of Hossainpur upazila.
The accident occurred this noon when the sand-laden truck collided with the easy bike near Adu Master Bazar area, leaving the duo including the driver of the easy bike dead on the spot and four injured.
Locals rescued two seriously injured people and sent them to Hossainpur Health Complex. When they were taken to Kishoreganj Shahid Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College for better treatment, doctors on duty declared them dead on arrival.
The injured are now receiving treatment at the hospital.
Locals caught the truck driver from the spot and handed him over to Hossainpur police station, said Asaduzzaman Titu, officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station.     �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Unidentified man’s body found in Sylhet
900 youths to get jobs in Rajshahi
Dump Truck, easy-bike collision leaves 4 dead in Kishoreganj
Global football icon Ronaldinho cheers-up Fanfare fans
Dope Test Policy likely to be renamed Drug Abuse Test Policy
BNP will see its destruction from Oct 28: Hasan
Shamsul appeals to SC challenging his death sentence awarded by ICT
Japanese delegation meets DNCC Mayor


Latest News
Egypt to 'clear path for Gaza aid'
Australia on top giving no chance to Pakistani bowlers
Journalists in Gaza wrestle with issues of survival in addition to getting stories out
Fair global trade impossible without changing West's status quo: Russian PM
Carthage film festival cancelled in solidarity with Palestinians
Moral decision: Indian firm halts uniform sales to Israel police over Gaza war
Quader asks AL leaders, activists to guard puja mandaps
Human chain formed to protect field in Ashulia
Weather may remain dry over country
Metro rail's Agargaon-Motijheel section opening deferred to Nov 4
Most Read News
Contempt of court: Order on seven pro-BNP lawyers on Nov 15
Niko graft: Court summons two foreign witnesses
SC hearing on two petitions against Jamaat Nov 6
GP hosts concert in city tomorrow to encourage the Tigers
Bangladesh announces one-day national mourning
Bangladesh suffer 7-wicket defeat against India
Japanese delegation meets DNCC Mayor
Bangladeshi shot dead by robbers in South Africa
Digital economy key to making ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Vivek Sood appointed as Robi's board chair
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft